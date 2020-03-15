Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / COVID-19 could end in June globally if all countries take strong action: Chinese expert
COVID-19 could end in June globally if all countries take strong action: Chinese expert

COVID-19 could end in June globally if all countries take strong action: Chinese expert

International 2020-03-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The COVID-19 pandemic could be brought under control in June if all impacted countries take the virus seriously and implement strong national-level measures to control it, said Zhong Nanshan, a well-known Chinese respiratory expert and head of its top-level panel of scientists against the new coronavirus outbreak.

He warned in south China’s Guangdong province that many countries are still not taking the virus seriously enough and called for strengthened international communication on COVID-19 amid the global spread, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

“In general, coronaviruses are less active in summer when the temperature is relatively high,” Zhong explained. “But the end of the epidemic depends heavily on how seriously every country is taking it.”

“With more hard-hit countries taking it seriously, I believe it is possible to end the epidemic by the end of June,” he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic. “That’s the highest level of warning, meaning every country can take approaches suitable for themselves to fight the virus,” Zhong added.

He called on all countries to take national-level measures to prevent and control the disease. “Considering the strong infectiousness of the novel coronavirus, a national-level intervention is needed to contain it.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has made similar remarks days ago, stressing that the outbreak is not a drill, it is a threat for every country, rich and poor.

Zhong stressed that communication and mutual support are essential to controlling the virus on a global scale. “If the situation is not put under control worldwide, even when there are no new cases in China, it does not mean an end.”

The expert has predicted the epidemic to be contained in China by the end of April.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

COVID-19 could end in June globally if all countries take strong action: Chinese expert

The COVID-19 pandemic could be brought under control in June if all impacted countries take the... more»

Yellow Vests DEFY Covid-19, lockdown & TEAR GAS to protest Macron government

Yellow Vest demonstrators aren’t letting a ban on mass gatherings or fears of coronavirus stop... more»

Afghan gov’t delays Taliban prisoner release endangering the deal

The Afghan government has postponed its plan to release Taliban prisoners, a senior official... more»

Spain locks down as coronavirus infections spike: Report

Spain’s government is set to announce Saturday that it is placing tight restrictions on... more»

Traffickers behind Syrian toddler’s death sentenced to 125 years in prison

Three organizers of the human trafficking ring which led to the death of Syrian toddler Aylan... more»

Denmark & Poland close borders to combat coronavirus

Denmark and Poland said they will close their borders to all non-citizens in a bid to curb the... more»

China sends essential coronavirus supplies to Italy

A planeload of medical supplies, including masks and respirators from China, has arrived in Italy... more»

China, US At Loggerheads Over COVID-19 Origin

WASHINGTON – A Chinese govern­ment campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus... more»

British Airways in battle for survival over coronavirus

LONDON: British Airways warned that its survival was at stake on Friday as its CEO told staff of... more»

Austria introduces border checks with Switzerland, flight bans for France, Spain

Austria will introduce border checks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and will ban flight... more»

Search

Back to Top