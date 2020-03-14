Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Shut down Geo TV or shift channel to last numbers, cable operators ordered
Pakistan: Shut down Geo TV or shift channel to last numbers, cable operators ordered

Pakistan: Shut down Geo TV or shift channel to last numbers, cable operators ordered

International 2020-03-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Cable operators throughout Pakistan started receiving orders to immediately shut down Geo TV’s broadcast or shift the channel to the last numbers right after SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan concluded her Friday press conference pertaining to the arrest of Jang Group/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The channel was shifted to last numbers in various cities and its broadcast was also disrupted after Dr Firdous’ presser. Geo News’ Director News Rana Jawad said the directives to cable operators came from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

“Cable operators are being asked to change Geo’s position [on TV channel numbers]. Shifting the channel to the last numbers means shutting down its broadcast,” he said.

Jawad said these instructions were also given to the main cable operator in Islamabad and that no legal basis was provided for the action. He said that PEMRA was threatening to take legal actions against cable operators who did not comply with the instructions.

He said Geo News tried to contact PEMRA chairperson for a clarification on the matter but he could not be reached. Jawad said a cable operator in Islamabad had shifted Geo News from number 7 to 71 and that cable operators in other cities were following suit.

“This is being done at a time when the Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Group/Geo has been arrested by NAB,” he said. __The ews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China, US At Loggerheads Over COVID-19 Origin

WASHINGTON – A Chinese govern­ment campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus... more»

British Airways in battle for survival over coronavirus

LONDON: British Airways warned that its survival was at stake on Friday as its CEO told staff of... more»

Austria introduces border checks with Switzerland, flight bans for France, Spain

Austria will introduce border checks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and will ban flight... more»

Pakistan: Shut down Geo TV or shift channel to last numbers, cable operators ordered

ISLAMABAD: Cable operators throughout Pakistan started receiving orders to immediately shut down... more»

Greece’s first female president sworn in

Greece’s first female president, a former high court judge, was formally sworn in to office... more»

Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation

The World Health Organization warned Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the... more»

‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah... more»

German agency declares AfD wing ‘extremist’

BERLIN: Germany will step up surveillance of a radical wing of the far-right Alternative for... more»

European airline stocks in tailspin after US travel ban

LONDON: European airline stocks plunged as much as 20% on Thursday after US President Donald... more»

EU to give migrants in Greece €2,000 to go home

The EU says it will pay €2,000 (£1,770; $2,225) each to migrants in overcrowded camps on the... more»

Search

Back to Top