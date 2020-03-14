Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation

Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health OrganisationInternational 2020-03-14, Comments Off 0
The World Health Organization warned Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.
“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as “a tragic milestone”.__Hindustan Times
