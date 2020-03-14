China, US At Loggerheads Over COVID-19 Origin

WASHINGTON – A Chinese govern­ment campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus pan­demic is fuelling a row with the United States, with a Beijing of­ficial promoting conspiracy theo­ries and Washington calling it the “Wuhan virus”.

The spat comes as China tries to deflect blame for the contagion and reframe itself as a country that took decisive steps to buy the world time by placing huge swathes of its population under quarantine.

With cases falling in China and soaring abroad, Beijing is now rejecting the widely held assess­ment that the city of Wuhan is the birthplace of the outbreak.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian went a step further on Thursday, saying on Twitter that “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan” — with­out providing evidence.

He doubled down on his claim on Friday by posting a link to an article from a website known for publishing conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attacks.

Censors usually vigilant against rumours have also al­lowed Chinese social media users to spread similar claims about the US being behind the virus.

A video showing a US health official saying some flu victims were posthumously diagnosed as having had COVID-19 was among the top searched items on China’s Twitter-like Weibo this week, with some users saying it was evidence the virus originated in the US.

Dali Yang, a political science professor at the University of Chi­cago, said he believes Zhao was “tweeting in his official capacity”.

China’s intention in promot­ing the conspiracy theory is “to divert from domestic discontent” over the handling of the outbreak, which has killed more than 3,100 people in the country.

Seafood market

The push to question the ori­gin of the disease contradicts Chi­na’s own initial assessment about the source of the virus, which has now killed nearly 5,000 people worldwide.

Gao Fu, head of China’s Cen­ter for Disease Control and Pre­vention, said in January “we now know the source of the virus is wild animals sold at the seafood market” in Wuhan.

Chinese authorities them­selves saw Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province as a threat as they placed the region of 56 million people under strict quarantine to contain the epidemic.

But Beijing began sowing doubts in late February, when Zhong Nanshan, a respected ex­pert affiliated with the National Health Commission, told report­ers “the epidemic first appeared in China, but didn’t necessarily origi­nate in China.”

Scientists, however, have long suspected that the virus jumped from an animal at the Wuhan market to a human before spreading globally.

The World Health Organisa­tion has said that while the exact path the virus took between its animal source and humans is still unclear, COVID-19 was “unknown before the outbreak began in Wu­han, China, in December 2019”.

Christl Donnelly, a professor of statistical epidemiology at Impe­rial College London, said genetic analysis of coronavirus samples collected from around the world shows a common ancestor in Chi­na. “This is not in any way blaming a particular country,” she told AFP.

‘Wuhan virus’

The United States, mean­while, has angered China by using language to directly link the virus to the country.

US Secretary of State Mike Pom­peo has called it the “Wuhan virus”, prompting China’s foreign ministry to reject the term as “despicable” and “disrespecting science”.__Kashmir Observer