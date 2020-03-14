Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / British Airways in battle for survival over coronavirus
British Airways in battle for survival over coronavirus

British Airways in battle for survival over coronavirus

Europe 2020-03-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LONDON: British Airways warned that its survival was at stake on Friday as its CEO told staff of plans to cut jobs and ground aircraft to tackle the “worsening situation” caused by coronavirus.

Chief Executive Alex Cruz told BA’s staff in a message titled “the survival of British Airways” that coronavirus was causing a crisis “of global proportions like no other we have known”, more serious than the financial crisis, SARS or 9/11.

“Please do not underestimate the seriousness of this for our company,” read the message from Cruz, a transcript of which was seen by Reuters.

Airlines around the globe are cutting flights and costs amid plunging demand and US travel restrictions on European passengers, with Europe’s second biggest airline Lufthansa reported to have asked for state aid and low-cost carrier Norwegian pleading for help.

The industry is braced for further failures as no carrier is exempt from the short-term pain that has already seen British regional player Flybe collapse and Norwegian’s stock lose about 80% of its value in a month.

Cruz said that BA, which along with Iberia and Aer Lingus is part of the financially strong IAG, was more resilient “than ever before” with a strong balance sheet.

But the airline was under “immense pressure” and would “have to react fast and definitively in response to the worsening situation”, he said in the message.

As a result, jobs would be lost “perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer term” and the company was in discussions with trade unions, Cruz added. Aircraft would be grounded in a way that the airline has never had to do before, he said.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China, US At Loggerheads Over COVID-19 Origin

WASHINGTON – A Chinese govern­ment campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus... more»

British Airways in battle for survival over coronavirus

LONDON: British Airways warned that its survival was at stake on Friday as its CEO told staff of... more»

Austria introduces border checks with Switzerland, flight bans for France, Spain

Austria will introduce border checks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and will ban flight... more»

Pakistan: Shut down Geo TV or shift channel to last numbers, cable operators ordered

ISLAMABAD: Cable operators throughout Pakistan started receiving orders to immediately shut down... more»

Greece’s first female president sworn in

Greece’s first female president, a former high court judge, was formally sworn in to office... more»

Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation

The World Health Organization warned Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the... more»

‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah... more»

German agency declares AfD wing ‘extremist’

BERLIN: Germany will step up surveillance of a radical wing of the far-right Alternative for... more»

European airline stocks in tailspin after US travel ban

LONDON: European airline stocks plunged as much as 20% on Thursday after US President Donald... more»

EU to give migrants in Greece €2,000 to go home

The EU says it will pay €2,000 (£1,770; $2,225) each to migrants in overcrowded camps on the... more»

Search

Back to Top