Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis; UK excluded

President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in a “tough” new effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has sparked a run on the stock market and is rapidly multiplying.

The ban will not include travellers from the United Kingdom, which recently left the European Union, Trump said.

In a primetime address from the Oval Office to a worried nation, Trump sought to rebuff critics who say his leadership has been lacking during the crisis, insisting that “the virus will not have a chance”.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” he said.

He announced a series of measures designed to ease the financial burden for people having to take weeks off from work while on quarantine.

But his most far-reaching announcement was the halt on European travel.

Trump said this would go into effect from “midnight Friday”.

Ban on travel from Europe will not apply to US citizens, legal permanent residents

Following US President Donald Trump’s announcement to suspend travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, the White House clarified that “the people transporting goods will not be admitted into the country, but the goods will be”.

Trump had said the travel ban would go into effect from “midnight Friday”. He then added that “these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things”.

Acting deputy secretary at the Homeland Security Department Ken Cuccinelli then went on Twitter to reassure Americans that the ban on travel from Europe wouldn’t apply to “citizens or legal permanent residents or their families”.__Dawn.com