Switzerland keeps border to Italy open, directs traffic over main crossings

Switzerland is closing nine secondary border crossings to Italy and directing traffic over main routes to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.

However, the country will still let the region’s workers get to their jobs, Reuters reported. “The border to Italy remains open for cross-border commuters” with work permits, according to the statement.

Italy has been an epicenter of European coronavirus infections and has imposed severe travel restrictions in an attempt to curb its spread.__RT.com