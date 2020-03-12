Voice Of Vienna

India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15 Over Coronavirus

2020-03-12
NEW DELHI: Indian government suspended all visas to India as the cases of coronavirus in the country sharply spiked and the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic.

The suspension which will remain effective till April 15 will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

The decision was taken at the meeting of group of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure,” the statement said.

Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.

“International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately,” the communique read.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the release said, adding that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.__Kashmir Observer

