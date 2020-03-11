Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Col martyred, 2 terrorists killed in army operation
Pakistan: Col martyred, 2 terrorists killed in army operation

Pakistan: Col martyred, 2 terrorists killed in army operation

International 2020-03-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD – An army colonel embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed on Monday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the security forces foiled a major terrorist activity in DI Khan district of Punjab.

On confirmed intelligence about the planning of a terrorist activity, the security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout near Tank area of DI Khan, the ISPR said.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. “In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced martyrdom.”

During the operation, two terrorists who were high value targets, were killed.

Col Mujeeb hailed from Bunji area of Gilgit Baltistan’s district Astore. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

During the operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists’ hideout, the statement added.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in separate statements have applauded the successful operation and hailed the courage of the martyred officer.

The PM hailed the courage and bravery of Colonel Mujeeb and prayed for the departed soul.

“The entire nation acknowledges the sacrifices of the armed forces and security institutions,” said the PM.

He said it was the outcome of the unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces that terrorism had been eradicated.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also hailed the courage of Colonel Mujeeb and prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

He also said the entire nation was united and determined in the war against terrorism. The security forces have eliminated terrorism by rendering immense sacrifices, he added.

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in a statement paid tributes to the security forces for foiling the terrorist activity and prayed for the martyred officer. “We stand by the family of shaheed in this tough time for them,” he said adding that the sacrifices of martyrs would be remembered for ever.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Coronavirus: Airlines cancel thousands of flights

Thousands of flights have been cancelled worldwide as airlines struggle to cope with a slump in... more»

Pakistan: Col martyred, 2 terrorists killed in army operation

ISLAMABAD – An army colonel embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed on Monday... more»

German hospital creates drive-through for swab testing as coronavirus cases rise in Europe

In the small German town of Gross-Gerau, you don’t go to the drive-through for a burger and... more»

At least one dead as explosion hits chemical plant in Barcelona, Spain

At least one person has died after a major explosion at Proquibasa chemical plant in Barcelona,... more»

Russia says it expects ‘good relations’ with Taliban as US troops exit

Russia said it expects to build close ties with the Taliban as American forces start withdrawing... more»

US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says

American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the... more»

Italians banned from Austria over coronavirus

Austria has announced a ban on Italians entering the country unless they carry a medical... more»

EU and Turkey agree to review 2016 migration deal

The European Union and Turkey agreed to review a 4-year-old deal on managing migrants and refugees... more»

Russia vs Saudi: How much pain can they take in oil price war?

Oil titans Russia and Saudi Arabia have accumulated vast financial cushions that will help them... more»

Mechanism set up for release of Taliban prisoners, says Ashraf Ghani

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said a mechanism had been reached for the release of ... more»

Search

Back to Top