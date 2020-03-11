Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Bulgaria opposes ‘unreasonable’ Greek plans for refugee camp near border
Bulgaria opposes ‘unreasonable’ Greek plans for refugee camp near border

Bulgaria opposes ‘unreasonable’ Greek plans for refugee camp near border

Europe 2020-03-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Bulgaria’s defense minister has hit out at “unreasonable” Greek plans to build a camp near their border to shelter asylum seekers amid a migration surge from Turkey. “The accommodation by the Greek side of illegal migrants near our border is a pre-requisite for building up of additional tensions. This is not good-neighborly and is unreasonable!” Krasimir Karakachanov said on Facebook.

“The Bulgarian army is on standby, and I guarantee that I won’t allow a new migration wave to our country,” wrote Karakachanov, the leader of the nationalist VMRO party, a junior coalition partner in the government.

The comments came after Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi announced over the weekend that Athens wanted to build two closed centers, in the northern region of Serres that borders Bulgaria and in the Athens area, with space for 1,000 people.

Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov recently welcomed what he said was “zero migration” thanks to a barbed wire fence Bulgaria built on the 259km (160-mile) border with Turkey and his close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP said.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Bulgaria opposes ‘unreasonable’ Greek plans for refugee camp near border

Bulgaria’s defense minister has hit out at “unreasonable” Greek plans to build a camp near... more»

Oil extends gains as US output cut hopes grow

Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday as hopes US producers would cut output lent... more»

Coronavirus: Airlines cancel thousands of flights

Thousands of flights have been cancelled worldwide as airlines struggle to cope with a slump in... more»

Pakistan: Col martyred, 2 terrorists killed in army operation

ISLAMABAD – An army colonel embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed on Monday... more»

German hospital creates drive-through for swab testing as coronavirus cases rise in Europe

In the small German town of Gross-Gerau, you don’t go to the drive-through for a burger and... more»

At least one dead as explosion hits chemical plant in Barcelona, Spain

At least one person has died after a major explosion at Proquibasa chemical plant in Barcelona,... more»

Russia says it expects ‘good relations’ with Taliban as US troops exit

Russia said it expects to build close ties with the Taliban as American forces start withdrawing... more»

US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says

American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the... more»

Italians banned from Austria over coronavirus

Austria has announced a ban on Italians entering the country unless they carry a medical... more»

EU and Turkey agree to review 2016 migration deal

The European Union and Turkey agreed to review a 4-year-old deal on managing migrants and refugees... more»

Search

Back to Top