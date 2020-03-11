Voice Of Vienna

At least one dead as explosion hits chemical plant in Barcelona, Spain

Europe 2020-03-11
At least one person has died after a major explosion at Proquibasa chemical plant in Barcelona, officials said. Witnesses say the blast shook nearby buildings, and emergency services are at the scene.

Photos and video footage appearing on social media show rubble and glass from the explosion scattered on nearby streets. Emergency services say they are coordinating with each other to determine how the blast occurred.

One user posted photographs showing the windows of a bus blown in and a shattered car sunroof.

Barcelona’s TMB transport operator has also suspended multiple bus lines in the area. The emergency medical services said they had activated eight units and were treating six people in connection with the blast.

The Civil Protection service said it has activated the PLASEQCAT chemical emergencies plan.__RT.com

