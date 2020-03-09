Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany surpasses 900

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany surged by over 200 on Sunday. According to Robert Koch Institute figures, 902 cases have been registered nationwide, including nearly 400 in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The majority of the state’s cases originate from the district of Heinsberg, which appears to be the main German hotspot for the virus.

As the numbers soar, German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for the countrywide cancellation of any public events with more than 1,000 participants in an attempt to curb the outbreak. A number of major events – including a travel fair in Berlin – have already been called off, but many event organizers have been reluctant to act, the official said.__RT.com