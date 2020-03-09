Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan rivals to hold parallel inaugurations as crisis deepens
Afghan rivals to hold parallel inaugurations as crisis deepens

Afghan rivals to hold parallel inaugurations as crisis deepens

International 2020-03-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Afghanistan’s re-elected President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah are preparing to hold parallel presidential inaugurations after the pair failed to reach a deal despite US mediation efforts.

Earlier on Monday, Abdullah suspended his swearing-in event on the condition that Ghani follow suit. But Ghani, who had been declared the winner of September’s election by the Electoral Commission, decided to go ahead with his inauguration on Monday afternoon.

The two men issued invitations last week to parallel swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, after Abdullah disputed the February 18 decision by the Electoral Commission and proclaimed himself winner.

The political infighting in Kabul does not bode well for Afghanistan’s fragile democracy as US troops prepare to leave the country following an agreement with the Taliban armed group, with President Donald Trump committed to ending the US’s longest war.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad reportedly held meetings with Ghani and Abdullah until late Sunday to convince them to postpone the inauguration.

The crisis comes as the government is meant to be preparing for talks with the Taliban, to follow up on the February 29 pact between the US and the Taliban on the US troop withdrawal after 18 years of war.

Ghani and Abdullah held roles in the previous government under a US-brokered power-sharing agreement that followed the 2014 elections marred by fraud allegations.

A former foreign minister, Abdullah held the specially created post of chief executive in the outgoing government.

Under election law, the swearing-in ceremony for president must be held within 30 days of announcing the winner.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghan rivals to hold parallel inaugurations as crisis deepens

Afghanistan’s re-elected President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah are... more»

Kashmir: PDP Founding Member Altaf Bukhari Floats ‘Apni Party’

SRINGAR – Seven months after the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, a new... more»

Nine killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: At least nine people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a... more»

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany surpasses 900

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany surged by over 200 on Sunday. According to Robert Koch... more»

Avalanche sweeps away hiking group in Austrian Alps

Six people were killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps on Sunday, Austrian... more»

Saudi crackdown widens amid reports of further arrests of royals

A roundup of royals and aides has widened in Saudi Arabia, according to several reports, in what... more»

Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions

A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos as Greece announced further... more»

Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails

ISTANBUL: Saudi’s stock exchange fell 6.5 percent and other Gulf markets tumbled to... more»

Pakistan: ‘Aurat March’ being held nationwide to mark International Women’s Day

In various cities across Pakistan, the ‘Aurat March’ is being held on Sunday (today)... more»

War-torn Yemen at a ‘critical juncture’, warns UN

Yemen is at a crossroads, the United Nations’ envoy to the war-torn country has said, as... more»

Search

Back to Top