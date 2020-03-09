Afghan rivals to hold parallel inaugurations as crisis deepens

Afghanistan’s re-elected President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah are preparing to hold parallel presidential inaugurations after the pair failed to reach a deal despite US mediation efforts.

Earlier on Monday, Abdullah suspended his swearing-in event on the condition that Ghani follow suit. But Ghani, who had been declared the winner of September’s election by the Electoral Commission, decided to go ahead with his inauguration on Monday afternoon.

The two men issued invitations last week to parallel swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, after Abdullah disputed the February 18 decision by the Electoral Commission and proclaimed himself winner.

The political infighting in Kabul does not bode well for Afghanistan’s fragile democracy as US troops prepare to leave the country following an agreement with the Taliban armed group, with President Donald Trump committed to ending the US’s longest war.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad reportedly held meetings with Ghani and Abdullah until late Sunday to convince them to postpone the inauguration.

The crisis comes as the government is meant to be preparing for talks with the Taliban, to follow up on the February 29 pact between the US and the Taliban on the US troop withdrawal after 18 years of war.

Ghani and Abdullah held roles in the previous government under a US-brokered power-sharing agreement that followed the 2014 elections marred by fraud allegations.

A former foreign minister, Abdullah held the specially created post of chief executive in the outgoing government.

Under election law, the swearing-in ceremony for president must be held within 30 days of announcing the winner.__Al Jazeera