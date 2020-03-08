Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: ‘Aurat March’ being held nationwide to mark International Women’s Day
Pakistan: ‘Aurat March’ being held nationwide to mark International Women’s Day

Pakistan: ‘Aurat March’ being held nationwide to mark International Women’s Day

International 2020-03-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

In various cities across Pakistan, the ‘Aurat March’ is being held on Sunday (today) to mark International Women’s Day.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. Last year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

This year the march is once again being held in various cities nationwide:

Lahore

In Lahore, marchers gathered at the Lahore Press Club. Carrying placards, they played the drums, chanted slogans and clapped.

As the attendees gathered, they chanted slogans calling for the independence of women.

The march went through Egerton road till Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Two layers of security have been enforced including policewomen.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, the Aurat March will begin at 3pm.

Separately, female members of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) held a march outside the National Press Club.

The participants of the JI march reached China Chowk from the National Press Club where JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering.

The Aurat March, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain — a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

This year, Aurat March’s manifesto revolves around khudmukhtari (independence) of women.

Women’s Day messages

Various politicians have also shared messages for International Women’s Day.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: “Power of women is greater than the pen and sword.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that observing International Women’s Day is a “reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women”.

In a statement, the premier said: “In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society.

“It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.”

Aurat March in Lahore

“I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” he said.

In his message on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, PML-N had always taken steps for the protection and promotion of women.

He added that if given the opportunity to be in the government again, they will take “historic steps” for women’s education, health and economic betterment.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that on the occasion, women in Pakistan will be marching to “demand their rights in accordance with our religion Islam, as enshrined in our Constitution and in the commitments made by successive governments through ratification of international human rights conventions”.

She said that the right to peaceful protest is a “democratic right and women cannot be denied it”.

“Women must also respect that right for other women. Diversity and tolerance — respect for the ‘other’. #AuratMarch,” she tweeted.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: ‘Aurat March’ being held nationwide to mark International Women’s Day

In various cities across Pakistan, the ‘Aurat March’ is being held on Sunday (today)... more»

War-torn Yemen at a ‘critical juncture’, warns UN

Yemen is at a crossroads, the United Nations’ envoy to the war-torn country has said, as... more»

Coronavirus: Northern Italy quarantines 16 million people

Italy’s prime minister has said at least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine... more»

EU-Turkey migration deal is ‘dead,’ warns Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the EU-Turkey migration deal is dead. In... more»

Afghanistan refuses to free Taliban prisoners under US peace deal without ‘executive guarantee’

The proposed release of 5,000 jailed Taliban fighters, required under their peace deal with the... more»

Pakistan: 9 injured in blast near Levies Lines on Chaman’s Taj Road

At least nine people were injured after an explosion occurred near the Levies Lines in... more»

Mediatory initiative in Kashmir by the United Nations is indubitable

by Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai The people of Jammu & Kashmir are grateful to Mr. Antonio Guterres,... more»

Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

ANKARA: The EU should keep its promises and not make charges against Turkey, the Foreign Ministry... more»

‘Teenage bomb maker’ bought IED supplies off AMAZON for Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 & nearly triggered India-Pakistan war

Two more suspects have been nabbed after the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack – which killed 40... more»

KASHMIR: CIVILIAN DIES, ANOTHER INJURED IN ZINAKADAL GRENADE BLAST

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: A civilian died and another was injured after unidentified persons lobbed a hand... more»

Search

Back to Top