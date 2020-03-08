Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghanistan refuses to free Taliban prisoners under US peace deal without ‘executive guarantee’
Afghanistan refuses to free Taliban prisoners under US peace deal without ‘executive guarantee’

Afghanistan refuses to free Taliban prisoners under US peace deal without ‘executive guarantee’

International 2020-03-08, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The proposed release of 5,000 jailed Taliban fighters, required under their peace deal with the US, can happen only if the Afghan government gets a guarantee that they will not ‘return to violence,’ President Ashraf Ghani said.

“The people’s request is that there should be an executive guarantee so that these people will not return to violence once they are released,” the Afghan leader told parliament on Saturday, adding that a “transparent mechanism” has to be established to enact that part of the Taliban-US deal.

Under the agreement signed by the US and the Taliban in Qatar last Saturday, as many as 5,000 members of the militant movement currently held in Afghan prisons would be released by March 10. This would pave the way to intra-Afghan talks on the future of the country.

Ghani, who is to be inaugurated on Monday for his second term as Afghanistan’s president, said earlier that his government was bound to no commitment to free the prisoners.

During his parliament speech Ghani asked MPs to provide seven lawmakers to participate in the reconciliation council, a body that would handle the talks with the Taliban on the government side. He wouldn’t promise that any of them would be included in the negotiating team, however.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU-Turkey migration deal is ‘dead,’ warns Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the EU-Turkey migration deal is dead. In... more»

Afghanistan refuses to free Taliban prisoners under US peace deal without ‘executive guarantee’

The proposed release of 5,000 jailed Taliban fighters, required under their peace deal with the... more»

Pakistan: 9 injured in blast near Levies Lines on Chaman’s Taj Road

At least nine people were injured after an explosion occurred near the Levies Lines in... more»

Mediatory initiative in Kashmir by the United Nations is indubitable

by Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai The people of Jammu & Kashmir are grateful to Mr. Antonio Guterres,... more»

Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

ANKARA: The EU should keep its promises and not make charges against Turkey, the Foreign Ministry... more»

‘Teenage bomb maker’ bought IED supplies off AMAZON for Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 & nearly triggered India-Pakistan war

Two more suspects have been nabbed after the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack – which killed 40... more»

KASHMIR: CIVILIAN DIES, ANOTHER INJURED IN ZINAKADAL GRENADE BLAST

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: A civilian died and another was injured after unidentified persons lobbed a hand... more»

Pakistan ranked least internet inclusive country in South Asia: report

KARACHI: Pakistan has been ranked 76th out of 100 countries on the inclusive internet index 2020... more»

OPEC output cut deal falls apart as Russia resists, sending oil prices into tailspin

VIENNA: A three-year honeymoon between OPEC and Russia descended into acrimony on Friday after... more»

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll hits nearly 200 after 49 new fatalities reported on Friday

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll has seen another sharp increase, with Rome reporting 49 new... more»

Search

Back to Top