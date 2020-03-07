‘Teenage bomb maker’ bought IED supplies off AMAZON for Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 & nearly triggered India-Pakistan war

Two more suspects have been nabbed after the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack – which killed 40 Indian troops and spiked hostilities between India and Pakistan – including a 19-year-old bomb-maker who got chemicals from Amazon.

The two men – Waiz ul Islam, 19, and Mohd Abbas Rather, 32 – were arrested by India’s counterterrorism force, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, alleging Islam procured bomb ingredients such as ammonium nitrate from the online retail titan. The teen, whose father is a government employee, is also accused of personally bringing items to the terrorist cell that carried out the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Rather, for his part, is said to have harbored the militants in his home in the lead-up to last year’s attack, including IED builder Mohammed Umar and the suicide bomber himself, Adil Ahmed Dar.

The two men are set to appear before the NIA Special Court in Jammu on Saturday.

The attack – which took place in the disputed Kashmir territory – brought tensions between India and its nuclear-armed neighbor Pakistan to a boiling point, resulting in an Indian bombing raid on a JeM training camp, in turn triggering a reprisal by Islamabad which saw an Indian fighter jet downed and its pilot taken prisoner.