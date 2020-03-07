Italy’s COVID-19 death toll hits nearly 200 after 49 new fatalities reported on Friday

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll has seen another sharp increase, with Rome reporting 49 new fatalities on Friday evening.

It means 90 people have died in just 48 hours, according to the latest figures from Italy’s civil protection agency.

It comes after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally rose above 100,000, according to researchers.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) quoted several sources, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) in publishing its latest chart.

The disease has now killed 3,408 people, up from 3,281, the figures show.

On Friday, WHO put the number of infections at more than 98,000 and implored countries to trace contacts and find cases.

“Every day we can slow the epidemic is another day hospitals can prepare themselves for cases,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“In a globalised world, the only option is to stand together. All countries should really make sure that we stand together.”

Italy: Europe’s worst-hit country

A day after announcing it would shut all schools and universities for two weeks, Italy reported a sharp hike in COVID-19 deaths.

The death toll jumped from 107 people on Wednesday to 148 on Thursday. Then by 49 on Friday, to 197.

The northern regions of Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy — which surround Milan — remain the worst-hit with nearly three-quarters of all the country’s infections.

Lombardy has had 98 deaths and 2,251 cases; Emilia-Romagna 30 fatalities and 698 infections.

Angelo Borrelli, who heads up Italy’s civil protection agency, said the outbreak had not hit the number of hospital beds available.

“For the moment, there are no major difficulties regarding the number of beds available in hospital structures,” said Borrelli.

“When the intensive care beds are all occupied in one region (…) our coordination centre finds them in the neighbouring regions.”

Of the 3,858 coronavirus cases, 1,790 people are in hospital and 351 in intensive care.

A government decree that took effect Thursday urged the country’s famously demonstrative citizens to stay at least 1 metre apart from each other, placed restrictions on visiting nursing homes and urged the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

That directive appeared to be widely ignored, as school closures nationwide left many Italian children in the care of their grandparents. Parks in Rome overflowed with both young and old, undercutting government efforts to shield older Italians from the virus that hits the elderly harder than others. Italy has the world’s oldest population after Japan.

Lorenzo Romano, making lunch for his grandchildren, saw a positive side to having kids stay home from school.

“Altogether, it makes me happy, because then I have them around me more,” he said.

France: epidemic now ‘inevitable’

France’s health ministry announced two new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday and said there had been 154 fresh infections.

It brought the death toll in France to nine.

There was a large increase in the number of cases in the Haut-Rhin department in eastern France—up from 10 to 81 in two days. A member of the French national assembly representing the department is among those infected.

The two further deaths announced on Thursday were a 73-year-old in the department of Oise, where there are more than 100 cases of the virus, as well as a 64-year-old in the Aisne department.

French President Emmanuel Macron said an epidemic in France was “inevitable”.

Jérôme Salomon, the general director of health in France, said there were studies underway to better understand the virus, especially as it evolves in France.

“There are two different families, we don’t know if the two viruses coexist or if they evolve towards each other or if we can have infections with both,” Salomon said as he explained that the virus had evolved.

He said some people were sick with few symptoms for a couple of days whereas others developed a stronger cough and could be sick for over two weeks.

He emphasised that the people most at risk for the virus were elderly adults.

A French MP and a parliamentary worker have both been infected with the virus, and another case is “suspect”, the National Assembly announced. Jean-Luc Reitzer, a conservative member in Alsace, is in hospital while the employee has been quarantined at home.

WHO on transmission and containment

Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, had strong words during this week on the spread of COVID-19.

“We are concerned that some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there is nothing they can do,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

“This is not a drill, this is not a time to give up, this is not a time for excuses, this is a time for pulling out all the stops.”

“We are preoccupied with the fact that in certain countries the level of political engagement and actions does not correspond with the level of the threat with which we are confronted,” said Ghebreyesus.

“Countries have been preparing themselves for such a scenario for decades,” he added. “It is time to react.

“This epidemic is a threat to all countries, rich and poor.

“Even high-income countries should expect surprises, the solution is to prepare in an aggressive manner.

“We don’t think that containment should be abandoned. Don’t give up, don’t surrender, use a comprehensive approach,” he added.

Meanwhile, WHO said it was aware a dog in Hong Kong had tested positive for the virus but said that they do not believe that this is a huge driver of transmission.

The organisation said on Friday that they were not sure what the true mortality rate is, but that it did not change the fact that older people and those with underlying conditions were more at risk.

WHO also said it had published a roadmap with priorities to give better advice and research protocols to governments.

Coronavirus’ economic impact

The struggling British airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday amid drops in demand caused by the new coronavirus, leaving passengers stranded and threatening the viability of regional airports across the country.

Flybe’s fall highlights the damage that the virus outbreak has had on the airline industry, which has cut back on flights around the world as people avoid flying out of precaution.

The British regional airline narrowly avoided bankruptcy in January but had continued to lose money. Unions and opposition politicians attacked both the airline’s owners and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for failing to act to save it.

“We’re all a bit gutted – Flybe is a household name, we’ve been flying with them for 40 years and we really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Shapps said that for “an already weak company,” the virus made survival impossible.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority urged customers to make their own alternative travel arrangements.__EuroNews