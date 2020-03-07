Coronavirus in India- Japan concerned at visa restrictions

Japan has expressed concern at visa restrictions imposed by India on its nationals in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, prompting people familiar with developments in New Delhi to say that there is no “political reason” behind the move.

The Japanese side, in a demarche or formal diplomatic representation submitted in New Delhi on Wednesday, is understood to have informed the external affairs ministry that the suspension of regular visas, e-visas and visa on arrival facility would especially hamper the operations of Japanese firms in India.

The Japanese side contended that India’s decision to lump it with other countries subject to visa restrictions – China, South Korea, Iran and Italy – was not balanced as these nations have recorded far more cases of infections and deaths.

It is also understood to have argued the restrictions would affect the work of Japanese managers in decision-making roles and experts and engineers working on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The people familiar with developments in New Delhi, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Tokyo’s response as an over-reaction and said there were no political reasons behind India’s visa restrictions.

“The decision was made purely on health grounds by India’s health ministry so that infections don’t spread over a larger area in the country. Other countries too have done the same thing,” said a person.

“Others can complain but we are dealing with an epidemic. Japan, too, has taken steps to protect its citizens and didn’t allow those on board the cruise chip Diamond Princess to disembark and be treated in hospitals on the shore,” the person added.

The people noted there was no visa ban on nationals of other countries, though procedures had been put in place to ensure all visa applicants can be properly screened.

The Indian embassy in Tokyo also tweeted on Friday: “Please rest assured that essential travels, including for business and employment, are being facilitated by @IndianEmbTokyo and @IndianConsOsaka, through a revised visa process available on our website.”

On March 3, India had announced that all visas and e-visas issued to citizens of Japan, South Korea, Italy and China before that date had been suspended. The visa on arrival facility for Japanese and South Korean nationals was suspended on February 28.

The Japanese side, which is focused on ensuring there is no disruption of economic activities, had pointed out that the total number of infections in Japan as of March 3 was 268 and the number of deaths was six, compared to 80,304 and 2,946 for China, 4,812 and 28 for South Korea, and 2,036 and 52 for Italy.__Hindustan Times