KASHMIR: CIVILIAN DIES, ANOTHER INJURED IN ZINAKADAL GRENADE BLAST

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: A civilian died and another was injured after unidentified persons lobbed a hand grenade at Zainakadal area in old city here this evening.

The eye-witnesses said that the unidentified persons with intention to target 23 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker at Zainakdal tossed a hand grenade which missed the target and exploded on the road leaving two pedestrians injured one of them critically.

They said that the incident occurred this evening which created panic in the area.

The injured, according to police, were immediately shifted to the hospital where one succumbed to injuries and the condition of another is stated to stable.

A senior official while confirming the incident said that a civilian died and another suffered splinter injuries after suspected militants lobbed a hand grenade at Zainakdal area in old city at around 7:15 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Ahangar 62 of Aastan Mohalla Zainakadal whereas the civilian who sustained injuries in the blast was identified as Mohammad Rafiq.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police and paramilitary forces launched search operation in the area to nab the attackers.__Kashmir Times