Top Afghan political leader Abdullah unharmed in attack on ceremony in Kabul

An attack happened at a ceremony in the Afghan capital on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but he escaped unharmed, according to his spokesman.

“The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians… escaped the attack unhurt,” the spokesman, Fraidoon Kwazoon, who was also present, told Reuters by telephone from Kabul.

Broadcaster Tolo News showed live footage of people running for cover as gunfire was heard. Special police forces had been sent to the area, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or whether there were any casualties.__RT.com