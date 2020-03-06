Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Saudi empties Makkah’s Grand Mosque for ‘sterilisation’
Saudi empties Makkah’s Grand Mosque for ‘sterilisation’

Saudi empties Makkah’s Grand Mosque for ‘sterilisation’

International 2020-03-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Saudi Arabia on Thursday emptied the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, for sterilisation over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented move after the kingdom suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage.

State television relayed stunning images of an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba — inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque, which is usually packed with tens of thousands of pilgrims.

The move was a “temporary preventive measure” but the upper floors of the Grand Mosque were still open for prayers, a Saudi official told AFP. He called the measure “unprecedented”.

On Wednesday, the kingdom halted the Umrah pilgrimage for its own citizens and residents.

The move came after authorities last week suspended visas for the Umrah and barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering Makkah and Madina.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday declared three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of reported infections to five.

The decision to suspend the Umrah comes ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramazan starting in late April, which is a favoured period for pilgrimage.

It is unclear how the coronavirus will affect the Haj, due to start in late July.

Some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world in 2019 to perform the Haj.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: 14 dead, 17 injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a five-storey residential building... more»

Saudi empties Makkah’s Grand Mosque for ‘sterilisation’

Saudi Arabia on Thursday emptied the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, for sterilisation over... more»

Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, threatened ex-wife, U.K. judge rules

LONDON — Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two... more»

OPEC agrees biggest oil production cut since 2008 financial crisis, but only if Russia joins

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, has decided to... more»

Item seized from Chinese ship not meant for military or dual use, says China

China on Thursday said the industrial equipment seized by Indian authorities from a... more»

Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

Turkey is deploying 1,000 special police forces along its border with Greece on March 5 to halt... more»

Afghan conflict: Top court backs war crimes probe

An investigation of alleged war crimes by the US and others in the Afghan conflict can go ahead,... more»

Diplomatic efforts afoot to rescue Afghan peace deal

ISLAMABAD: Hectic, behind-the-scene diplomatic efforts are under way to rescue the... more»

Social media restrictions lifted in occupied Kashmir

Authorities in occupied Kashmir lifted the ban on access to social media websites, India Today... more»

Benjamin Netanyahu short of majority after Israel’s election

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fallen short of capturing the majority... more»

Search

Back to Top