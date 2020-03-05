Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan conflict: Top court backs war crimes probe
Afghan conflict: Top court backs war crimes probe

Afghan conflict: Top court backs war crimes probe

International 2020-03-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

An investigation of alleged war crimes by the US and others in the Afghan conflict can go ahead, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has ruled.

The ICC overturned on appeal a previous decision to block the investigation.

The actions of the Taliban, the Afghan government and US troops since May 2003 are expected to be examined.

The US is not a signatory of the ICC and does not recognise its authority over American citizens.

Afghanistan is a member of the court but officials have expressed opposition to the inquiry.

In April 2019 a pre-trial chamber at the ICC ruled that the investigation should not go ahead because it would not “serve the interests of justice”.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has been seeking a formal investigation into the alleged crimes since 2017.

The US opposes the investigation, and last year the Trump administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions on ICC officials.

President Donald Trump has also pardoned troops prosecuted in the US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The ICC ruling comes days after the US and the Taliban signed a deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan after more than 18 years of conflict.

Presiding appeals judge Piotr Hofmanski said the original pre-trial judges had made a mistake.

They had said that an investigation would not be in the interests of justice because it was unlikely to result in successful prosecutions.

But Judge Hofmanski ruled that they had exceeded their powers.

He said that Ms Bensouda’s request did meet the criteria, by showing there was a reasonable basis to believe crimes that fall within the court’s jurisdiction may have been committed.

A preliminary investigation lasting more than a decade examined crimes including intentional attacks against civilians, imprisonment and extra-judicial executions.

A 2016 report from the ICC said there was a reasonable basis to believe the US military had committed torture at secret detention sites operated by the CIA.

The report also said it was reasonable to believe the Afghan government had tortured prisoners and the Taliban had committed war crimes such as the mass killing of civilians.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghan conflict: Top court backs war crimes probe

An investigation of alleged war crimes by the US and others in the Afghan conflict can go ahead,... more»

Diplomatic efforts afoot to rescue Afghan peace deal

ISLAMABAD: Hectic, behind-the-scene diplomatic efforts are under way to rescue the... more»

Social media restrictions lifted in occupied Kashmir

Authorities in occupied Kashmir lifted the ban on access to social media websites, India Today... more»

Benjamin Netanyahu short of majority after Israel’s election

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fallen short of capturing the majority... more»

Ukraine PM’s resignation accepted amid sweeping govt reshuffle

The parliament in Kiev voted on Wednesday to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk’s... more»

Greek government deny Turkish accusations that migrant was shot crossing border

A migrant trying to reach Europe was killed by gunfire while crossing the border into Greece,... more»

Schools closed in Italy as coronavirus death toll hits 107

ROME: Italy on Wednesday closed all schools and universities until March 15 as the number of... more»

Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

Lawmakers in Turkey on March 4 brawled at the parliament, according to local media... more»

Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister

Trying to make it into Austria “makes no sense” as the country will not let any arrivals in,... more»

Pakistan Govt approaches UK authorities for Nawaz Sharif’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent a letter to the UK authorities asking them to deport... more»

Search

Back to Top