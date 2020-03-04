Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran’s enriched uranium stocks 5 times over nuke deal limit: IAEA
Iran’s enriched uranium stocks 5 times over nuke deal limit: IAEA

Iran’s enriched uranium stocks 5 times over nuke deal limit: IAEA

International 2020-03-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is more than five times the limit fixed under a landmark 2015 deal with world powers, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said as of February 19, 2020, the Iranian stockpile stood at 1,510 kilogrammes, as opposed to the 300kg limit set under the agreement.

Some analysts consider this level could provide sufficient material to produce a nuclear weapon. However, it would still need several more steps, including further enrichment, to make it suitable for use in an atomic bomb.

The report said Iran has not been enriching uranium above 4.5 percent. An enrichment level of about 90 percent would be needed for weapons use.

The UN watchdog also admonished Tehran on Tuesday for failing to provide access to two undeclared locations or fully answer its questions about past activities there.

“Iran has not provided access to the agency to two locations … and not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify agency questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities,” a second IAEA report said.

“The director general calls on Iran to immediately cooperate fully with the agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified,” said the confidential report seen by news agencies.

It added Iran informed the IAEA it “will not recognise any allegation on past activities and does not consider itself obliged to respond to such allegations”.

Hanging by a thread

The nuclear deal with Iran was signed in 2015 by the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia.

The historic accord has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrew from it in May 2018 and imposed stinging sanctions on Iran, in particular targeting its vital oil sector.

The latest IAEA reports come just days after a meeting in Vienna of the remaining parties to the deal, which ended without a clear plan to keep the accord alive.

The agreement promised Iran an easing of punishing economic sanctions in return for its scaling back its nuclear programme.

Tehran has been progressively reducing its commitment to the accord in retaliation for the US move.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister

Trying to make it into Austria “makes no sense” as the country will not let any arrivals in,... more»

Pakistan Govt approaches UK authorities for Nawaz Sharif’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent a letter to the UK authorities asking them to deport... more»

Spain plans ‘only yes means yes’ rape law

Spain’s government has backed a proposed change to its controversial rape laws that focuses... more»

Greece migrant crisis is an ‘attack by Turkey on the EU’ — Austria

Austria has accused Turkey of blackmailing Europe with the latest migrant crisis, calling it an... more»

Iran’s enriched uranium stocks 5 times over nuke deal limit: IAEA

Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is more than five times the limit fixed under a... more»

Greek coast guard ‘fires shots’ at refugee boat

KASTANIES/LEBOS-Reuters: A video footage that became viral on social media on March 2 which... more»

Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare

India has decided to defer its biggest maritime exercise, Milan, in the wake of rising cases of... more»

Orban uses coronavirus as excuse to suspend asylum rights in Hungary

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has used the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to... more»

EU-UK trade talks kick off

BRUSSELS: Long-awaited trade talks between the European Union and Britain kicked off on Monday... more»

US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

The US State Department is limiting the number of employees China’s four largest state-run... more»

Search

Back to Top