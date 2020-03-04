Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare

Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare

International 2020-03-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

India has decided to defer its biggest maritime exercise, Milan, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus infections outside China, two officials said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The multi-nation naval drills were to be staged off the Visakhapatnam coast from March 19 to March 28.

“The exercise is being postponed due to the coronavirus scare. The new dates have not been finalised yet,” said the first official cited above.

The decision to put off the drill was taken after several navies indicated their inability to take part in the exercise because of new coronavirus cases being detected in different parts of the world, said the second official cited above.

Around 40 countries were scheduled to take part in the exercise—China was not invited to the drills.

The exercise was traditionally staged off Port Blair but was moved to the eastern seaboard this year as it offers better bandwidth for conducting bigger drills.

The latest edition of Milan was being organised in the backdrop of China’s growing naval activity in the Indian Ocean region.

The countries to whom invitations were sent include Indonesia, France, Mozambique, Sudan, Israel, Qatar, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Somalia, Kenya, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, New Zealand, the US, Tanzania, Comoros, Maldives, Brunei, Philippines, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Cambodia, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Kuwait, Iran, Madagascar, Bangladesh, Russia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles.

Some of the countries invited have reported a rise in coronavirus cases.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister

Trying to make it into Austria “makes no sense” as the country will not let any arrivals in,... more»

Pakistan Govt approaches UK authorities for Nawaz Sharif’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent a letter to the UK authorities asking them to deport... more»

Spain plans ‘only yes means yes’ rape law

Spain’s government has backed a proposed change to its controversial rape laws that focuses... more»

Greece migrant crisis is an ‘attack by Turkey on the EU’ — Austria

Austria has accused Turkey of blackmailing Europe with the latest migrant crisis, calling it an... more»

Iran’s enriched uranium stocks 5 times over nuke deal limit: IAEA

Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is more than five times the limit fixed under a... more»

Greek coast guard ‘fires shots’ at refugee boat

KASTANIES/LEBOS-Reuters: A video footage that became viral on social media on March 2 which... more»

Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare

India has decided to defer its biggest maritime exercise, Milan, in the wake of rising cases of... more»

Orban uses coronavirus as excuse to suspend asylum rights in Hungary

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has used the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to... more»

EU-UK trade talks kick off

BRUSSELS: Long-awaited trade talks between the European Union and Britain kicked off on Monday... more»

US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

The US State Department is limiting the number of employees China’s four largest state-run... more»

Search

Back to Top