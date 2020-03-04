Voice Of Vienna

Greece migrant crisis is an ‘attack by Turkey on the EU’ — Austria

2020-03-04
Austria has accused Turkey of blackmailing Europe with the latest migrant crisis, calling it an “attack by Turkey on the European Union and Greece” as Greek authorities said they had thwarted another 1,000 attempted border crossings overnight.

“This is now the trial by fire for the European Union whether the external border defence works or not,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in Vienna.

It came as the EU foreign policy chief and other European foreign ministers were meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to find a solution.

“If the external border protection of the European Union doesn’t work, then Europe without internal borders is history,” Kurz said.

“This is a Turkish campaign. It is an attack by Turkey on the European Union and Greece. People are being abused in order to put pressure on Europe.”

He added: “As the European Union, we mustn’t be susceptible to blackmail. If the European Union isn’t able to defy President Erdogan then we are not only showing weakness but it’s also the beginning of the end.”

Migrants and refugees hoping to enter Greece appeared to be fanning out across a broader swathe of the roughly 200-kilometre-long land border on Tuesday.

Greek authorities said that in the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday morning, they had prevented a total of 5,183 people from entering Greece, and arrested 45 people, mostly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Morocco and Bangladesh.

It came after a child died when a small boat capsized at sea off Greece on Monday. The boy, aged around 6 or 7, was among 48 refugees rescued from waters off Mytilene International Airport on the island of Lesbos.__EuroNews

