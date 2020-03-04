Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister
Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister

Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister

Austria 2020-03-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Trying to make it into Austria “makes no sense” as the country will not let any arrivals in, the interior minister warned, just as the Austrian chancellor accused Turkey of using migrants to “attack” the EU.

“There are people [encouraged by] false promises brought to the Turkey-Greece border, partly in an organized manner,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told journalists Tuesday, in an explicit reference to the thousands of migrants allowed to leave Turkey by a surprise order from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Coming to Austria “makes no sense” as its borders will be kept shut to any illegal arrivals – just like the EU’s external frontiers.

We will not take them, and it makes no sense to set out. We will convey this message through various social media and in different languages.

Austria became part of a large passageway for thousands of asylum seekers who used the border-free Schengen area to reach Western European nations back in 2015. Now, Austrian authorities seem to be better prepared to avert a similar crisis, Nehammer said.

“Yes, we have learnt from 2015, we have more police officers available, we have better equipment available for these officers, and we have improved our operational tactics,” the minister told reporters.

To back up the country’s police force, a supporting mission of the Austrian armed forces will be prolonged, according to the official.

Turkey, which harbored millions of migrants under a deal with Brussels, changed its mind and opened the floodgates to thousands of people over the weekend. Some tried to storm the land border with Greece, while others tried to use inflatable boats.

On his part, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the move as an attack “on the European Union and Greece,” and also a “test for the EU.” He claimed Ankara organized the exodus to use it as “a weapon and a pressure tool” against the bloc.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria won’t take in migrants storming Turkish-Greek border – interior minister

Trying to make it into Austria “makes no sense” as the country will not let any arrivals in,... more»

Pakistan Govt approaches UK authorities for Nawaz Sharif’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent a letter to the UK authorities asking them to deport... more»

Spain plans ‘only yes means yes’ rape law

Spain’s government has backed a proposed change to its controversial rape laws that focuses... more»

Greece migrant crisis is an ‘attack by Turkey on the EU’ — Austria

Austria has accused Turkey of blackmailing Europe with the latest migrant crisis, calling it an... more»

Iran’s enriched uranium stocks 5 times over nuke deal limit: IAEA

Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is more than five times the limit fixed under a... more»

Greek coast guard ‘fires shots’ at refugee boat

KASTANIES/LEBOS-Reuters: A video footage that became viral on social media on March 2 which... more»

Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare

India has decided to defer its biggest maritime exercise, Milan, in the wake of rising cases of... more»

Orban uses coronavirus as excuse to suspend asylum rights in Hungary

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has used the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to... more»

EU-UK trade talks kick off

BRUSSELS: Long-awaited trade talks between the European Union and Britain kicked off on Monday... more»

US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

The US State Department is limiting the number of employees China’s four largest state-run... more»

Search

Back to Top