Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay
US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

International 2020-03-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US State Department is limiting the number of employees China’s four largest state-run media outlets may hire in the US and the amount of time those journalists can stay, intensifying its crackdown on the Chinese press.

The number of journalists legally permitted to work in the US offices of Beijing’s top four media organizations will be cut, while those journalists will see the amount of time they can stay in the US reduced, State Department officials told reporters on Monday. The move affects Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, and China Daily Distribution Corp.

“For years, the [Chinese] government has imposed increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation against American and other foreign journalists in China,” a senior official was quoted as saying by Reuters. The announcement came after China’s decision to expel three Wall Street Journal employees last month over an op-ed calling coronavirus-stricken China the “real sick man of Asia.” However, the US had previously reclassified the same four media outlets (plus People’s Daily Distribution Corp.) as “diplomatic missions,” placing them under tighter government scrutiny.

Now some of the same reporters that Washington called “propaganda agents for Beijing” may find themselves unceremoniously hustled out of the country. As of March 13, the affected outlets will only be permitted 100 journalists, down from 160.

Officials denied the decision was “linked to any one particular incident,” though they referred to the expulsion of the WSJ journalists as a “fairly egregious” example of the poor treatment allegedly inflicted on American journalists working in China.

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China accused Beijing in a report on Monday of having “weaponized” visas in an effort to put pressure on foreign journalists, who require special visas to work there. In the US, Chinese journalists’ visas are contingent on their ability to work, so while the State Department insisted it wouldn’t be “sending anyone back,” it acknowledged journalists who couldn’t fulfill that condition of their visas would have to leave.

The State Department did not rule out further action, warning that “if in fact they decide to take this in a further negative direction…all options would be on the table.” China’s Foreign Ministry warned last week that Beijing would “certainly respond further” if the US “takes further harassment and restriction measures” after rumors circulated that Washington was planning to expel all Chinese journalists.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

The US State Department is limiting the number of employees China’s four largest state-run... more»

Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained seats in Israel’s election on Monday,... more»

Drone sighting causes flight chaos at Frankfurt airport

Flights were severely disrupted at Frankfurt airport — one of Europe’s busiest hubs —... more»

Taliban say will resume operations against Afghanistan forces

The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces,... more»

Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

Turkey will provide visa-free travel to eleven European countries, according to a presidential... more»

SC To Hear On Mar 5 Plea Against Detention Of Omar Under PSA

NEW DELHI – The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by Sara... more»

Polls open in Israel’s third election in less than a year

Israelis are heading to polling stations to cast their ballots in their third general election in... more»

China Uighurs ‘moved into factory forced labour’ for foreign brands

Thousands of Muslims from China’s Uighur minority group are working under coercive... more»

Turkish military shoots down 2 Syrian jets as Syria fends off Turkey’s drone attack

Turkey has shot down two Syrian warplanes in Idlib as part of its offensive in the area. The... more»

Taliban agree to join ‘all-inclusive govt’ in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban in principle have agreed to join an “inclusive government” to... more»

Search

Back to Top