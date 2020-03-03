Voice Of Vienna

Drone sighting causes flight chaos at Frankfurt airport

Flights were severely disrupted at Frankfurt airport — one of Europe’s busiest hubs — because of a drone, police and air traffic controllers said.

Landings and takeoffs were blocked from 12pm CET for more than an hour, causing delays and cancellations, but runways later reopened.

It followed the sighting of a drone, airport police said.

The airport is the main base and connections hub for German flag-carrier, Lufthansa.

Passengers on social media reported that they had been diverted to land at other airports, including Nuremberg.

Frankfurt is the fourth-busiest airport in Europe, after London Heathrow, Paris CDG and Amsterdam, with about 180,000 passengers a day.

Only a few weeks ago, Frankfurt airport had to be shut down for about an hour because of a drone sighting.

In 2019, some 28 drone sightings were reported there, German DPA news agency reported.__EuroNews

