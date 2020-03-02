Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey launches military operation against Syrian regime, defense minister says
Turkey launches military operation against Syrian regime, defense minister says

Turkey launches military operation against Syrian regime, defense minister says

International 2020-03-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Turkish military launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib in response to the Assad regime attack on Feb. 27, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on March 1.

“Operation Spring Shield, which was launched following the heinous attack [on Turkish troops] on Feb. 27 is successfully being carried out,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said as he is commanding the operation from Turkey’s southern Hatay province, bordering Syria.

On the details of the operation, Akar said a drone, eight helicopters, 103 tanks, 19 armored personnel carriers, 72 cannons/howitzers, three air-defense systems, 15 anti-tanks/mortars, 56 armored vehicles, nine ammunition depots and 1,212 regime soldiers and elements have been neutralized so far.

He stressed that Turkey’s only target during the operation would be regime soldiers and elements in Idlib under the right to self-defense.

The operation was launched after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border.

Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia, which prohibits acts of aggression in Idlib.

But more than 1,300 civilians have since been killed in attacks by Assad and Russian forces in the zone, as the cease-fire continues to be violated. Akar said talks between Ankara and Moscow are ongoing.

“Our expectation from Russia at this point is to fulfill its commitments as the guarantor country, and in this context, to use its influence on the regime to make it halt its attacks and withdraw to the borders set with the Sochi agreement,” he noted.

He added that Turkey does not aim a face-off with Russia and its only aim is to stop the regime massacres and to prevent radicalization and migration.

Akar stressed that Ankara wants a lasting cease-fire and stability in Syria, however, he vowed to intensely retaliate any attack on Turkish troops and observation posts in Idlib.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China Uighurs ‘moved into factory forced labour’ for foreign brands

Thousands of Muslims from China’s Uighur minority group are working under coercive... more»

Turkish military shoots down 2 Syrian jets as Syria fends off Turkey’s drone attack

Turkey has shot down two Syrian warplanes in Idlib as part of its offensive in the area. The... more»

Taliban agree to join ‘all-inclusive govt’ in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban in principle have agreed to join an “inclusive government” to... more»

Slovakia’s anti-corruption opposition party wins parliamentary election

The centre-right opposition Ordinary People party claimed victory in the parliamentary election... more»

US announces new travel restrictions to combat coronavirus outbreak

The United States announced new travel restrictions to and from parts of the world worst hit by... more»

Turkey launches military operation against Syrian regime, defense minister says

The Turkish military launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib in response to the Assad regime... more»

Afghan President Ghani rejects key component of US-Taliban deal

KABUL: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that a seven-day partial truce... more»

France bans large indoors gatherings in bid to curb virus

France has banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, as part of efforts to contain... more»

Afghanistan’s Taliban, US sign peace deal

Doha, Qatar – US officials and Taliban representatives have signed a final peace deal after... more»

Doors SHUT: Greek police stop wave of refugees with closed border gates & tear gas

Greek police used tear gas to turn back 4,000 people at the border with Turkey who flooded the... more»

Search

Back to Top