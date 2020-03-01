Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / France bans large indoors gatherings in bid to curb virus
France bans large indoors gatherings in bid to curb virus

France bans large indoors gatherings in bid to curb virus

Europe 2020-03-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

France has banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, as part of efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Measures announced after an emergency cabinet meeting also include the cancellation of the Paris half-marathon which was to be held on Sunday.

In the worst-hit area, north of Paris, all public gatherings have been banned.

The total number of cases of the new coronavirus in France rose to 100 on Saturday. Two patients have died.

Globally, about 83,650 cases have been confirmed in more that 50 countries. The death toll is over 2,800.

The vast majority of infections and deaths are in China, where the virus originated late last year.

The US has reported its first death from the virus, in the north-west state of Washington. The victim was a woman in her late 50s with underlying health problems, President Donald Trump said.

At least 59 coronavirus cases, including four of unknown origin, have been reported in the US.

“Our goal at this stage is limit the spread,” Health Minister Olivier Véran said after Saturday’s cabinet meeting.

Among the events affected by the prohibition of large indoor gatherings is Paris’s annual agricultural fair. Its final day, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.

The Paris half-marathon was scrapped as part of a new ban on events that involve “mingling with people from areas where the virus is prevalent”.

Football matches are unaffected.

The French area with most cases is Oise, north of Paris. Most of the 18 infections there appear to be linked to a 60-year-old schoolteacher who died of the Covid-19 respiratory disease earlier this week.

Public gatherings have been banned in Oise, as well as a town in the French Alps where cases have been reported.

The government has urged residents of the worst-hit areas to avoid “non-essential travel” and “work from home if possible “.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

France bans large indoors gatherings in bid to curb virus

France has banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, as part of efforts to contain... more»

Afghanistan’s Taliban, US sign peace deal

Doha, Qatar – US officials and Taliban representatives have signed a final peace deal after... more»

Doors SHUT: Greek police stop wave of refugees with closed border gates & tear gas

Greek police used tear gas to turn back 4,000 people at the border with Turkey who flooded the... more»

Luxembourg is first country in world to make public transport free

Luxembourg is Europe’s richest country, where the car is king. But, on Sunday, it will... more»

Turkey raises migrant pressure on EU over Syria conflict

PAZARKULE: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday that Bashar... more»

Beijing should act quickly on outbreak alerts, share data globally: WHO

China should overcome “obstacles” against acting immediately on early alerts and share key... more»

Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister

Malaysia’s king on Feb. 29 appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s... more»

Turkey hopes opening frontier for migrants won’t hurt ties with West – official

Ankara does not believe its decision to allow some of the millions of migrants it hosts to cross... more»

Kashmiri Pandit Activist Detained in Srinagar

SRINAGAR – A Kashmiri Pandit activist was detained by police on Friday, amid reports that he was... more»

Billions lost by global stock markets: $6,000 bn wipes out in corona chaos

KARACHI/LONDON/BEIJING: Panic over the spread of coronavirus severely hit global stock markets on... more»

Search

Back to Top