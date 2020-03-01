Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Doors SHUT: Greek police stop wave of refugees with closed border gates & tear gas
Doors SHUT: Greek police stop wave of refugees with closed border gates & tear gas

Doors SHUT: Greek police stop wave of refugees with closed border gates & tear gas

Europe 2020-03-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Greek police used tear gas to turn back 4,000 people at the border with Turkey who flooded the checkpoint after Ankara announced it will no longer stop people from crossing into the EU.

People seeking to enter Europe rushed to the Turkish border town of Edirne on Friday, but found the Greek authorities were not willing to let them in. Since the 2015 migrant crisis, both Greece and Bulgaria have erected fences on their borders with Turkey. Both nations ramped up security after Ankara effectively tore up its agreement with the EU, under which it kept millions of refugees in its territory in exchange for financial aid and political concessions.

In the first 24 hours of the border crisis, 4,000 people were stopped from crossing into Greek territory, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday. Footage from the scene shows large crowds of masked men walking and running near the barrier chanting “Turkey, Turkey.” Clouds of tear gas can also be seen.

The crowd trapped in the buffer zone between the Turkish and Greek checkpoints is, of course, not all male. Women and children also got caught up in the confrontation between police and the more active migrants.

The Greek police officers may not have been the only ones armed with gas grenades, however. Police showed journalists Turkish-made devices which they say landed on the Greek side of the border after being tossed by people in the crowd.

The problem is likely to escalate further as more people are led to the border by the hope of a better life in Europe, only to find that the doors which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared open, are anything but.

Ankara’s move came amid a military crisis in Idlib, Syria, where Turkish and Syrian soldiers were engaged in heavy fighting this week. Erdogan declared on Saturday that as many as 4 million new refugees could enter Turkey across its fortified border with Syria and that the EU’s failure to meet its part of the bargain left Turkey with little choice.

Petsas said 66 people have been detained by Greek police at the border and that none of them had anything to do with Idlib.

Greece was the primary entrance point into the EU from Turkey and is still struggling with the large number of asylum-seekers. Local residents on Lesbos staged violent protests this week after the government in Athens announced plans to build a new center for housing immigrants on the already-overcrowded island.

A group of 27 people reportedly arrived on Lesbos Saturday morning after a five-hour trip from Turkey.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

France bans large indoors gatherings in bid to curb virus

France has banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, as part of efforts to contain... more»

Afghanistan’s Taliban, US sign peace deal

Doha, Qatar – US officials and Taliban representatives have signed a final peace deal after... more»

Doors SHUT: Greek police stop wave of refugees with closed border gates & tear gas

Greek police used tear gas to turn back 4,000 people at the border with Turkey who flooded the... more»

Luxembourg is first country in world to make public transport free

Luxembourg is Europe’s richest country, where the car is king. But, on Sunday, it will... more»

Turkey raises migrant pressure on EU over Syria conflict

PAZARKULE: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday that Bashar... more»

Beijing should act quickly on outbreak alerts, share data globally: WHO

China should overcome “obstacles” against acting immediately on early alerts and share key... more»

Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister

Malaysia’s king on Feb. 29 appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s... more»

Turkey hopes opening frontier for migrants won’t hurt ties with West – official

Ankara does not believe its decision to allow some of the millions of migrants it hosts to cross... more»

Kashmiri Pandit Activist Detained in Srinagar

SRINAGAR – A Kashmiri Pandit activist was detained by police on Friday, amid reports that he was... more»

Billions lost by global stock markets: $6,000 bn wipes out in corona chaos

KARACHI/LONDON/BEIJING: Panic over the spread of coronavirus severely hit global stock markets on... more»

Search

Back to Top