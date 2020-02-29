Voice Of Vienna

Kashmiri Pandit Activist Detained in Srinagar

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-02-29, by Comments Off 0
SRINAGAR – A Kashmiri Pandit activist was detained by police on Friday, amid reports that he was planning to take out a march in the city, official sources said.

Satish Mahaldar the chairman of Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits (RRRKP) was detained as soon as he arrived at the Srinagar airport and taken to the Kothibagh police station, they said, adding that he was later let go.

There were reports that the activist was planning to organise a peace march from the Lal Chowk to the Safa Kadal area along with Bollywood singer Saim Bhat of ‘Murder 2’ fame.

Mahaldar, however, said he had not planned any rally but had come to Srinagar to attend a program on Sufism.__Kashmir Observer

Kashmiri Pandit Activist Detained in Srinagar

