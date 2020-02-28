Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / President Emmanuel Macron says France facing coronavirus ‘epidemic’
President Emmanuel Macron says France facing coronavirus ‘epidemic’

President Emmanuel Macron says France facing coronavirus ‘epidemic’

Europe 2020-02-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was preparing for a jump in the number of coronavirus cases, adding “we are going to have to deal with it as best we can.” “We are facing a crisis, an epidemic that is coming,” Macron said while visiting staff at the La Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris, where the first French person carrying the new coronavirus died Tuesday.

“We know that we’re only at the beginning… we’re going to try with all our caretakers to make the right decisions,” Macron said alongside Health Minister Olivier Veran.

“You had a case here… I know this affected many of your teams,” he said, pledging to address the crisis “truthfully” so that measures can be taken “calmly”.

France has reported 18 cases so far and two deaths, including an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who was the first casualty of the virus reported outside Asia.

The second was a 60-year-old teacher, a case that has worried officials because he had not travelled to an outbreak hotspot.

A 55-year-old man from the same region as the teacher, who also had not travelled to an outbreak zone, was also hospitalised with the virus, and investigations are under way to try to find the source of the infections on French soil.

More than 2,700 people worldwide have died of COVID-19 so far, and almost 80,000 have been infected, mainly in China.

The French government has asked citizens returning from Italy’s Lombardy and Veneto regions to avoid “all non-essential outings” and keep their children home from school.

The same recommendations have been issued for people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and South Korea.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey deported more than 7,900 foreign fighters: Minister

ANKARA: Turkey has deported 7,918 foreign terrorists of 102 different nationalities so far,... more»

UN demands ‘unfettered access’ for China Uighur region visit

A team preparing for the United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s possible visit to... more»

India says US politicising Delhi communal violence as death toll hits 32

India accused a US government commission of politicising communal violence in New Delhi that... more»

Expansion of Europe’s busiest airport in doubt over climate change

Campaigners have won a court ruling to block controversial plans for a third runway at Heathrow... more»

President Emmanuel Macron says France facing coronavirus ‘epidemic’

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was preparing for a jump in the number of... more»

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary ban on travelers from countries affected by coronavirus, including Pakistan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary ban on travelers from countries where... more»

Anyone targeting minorities in Pakistan would be dealt with strictly: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned that anyone targeting minorities... more»

Nawaz Sharif declared ‘absconder’ for violating bail terms

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Tuesday declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an... more»

Turkey will repel Syrian forces from Idlib posts this week: Erdogan

ANKARA – Turkey plans to push Syrian government forces away from its military observation... more»

At least 25 killed in India violence: Latest updates

The death toll in the worst religious violence to hit India’s capital in decades has risen... more»

Search

Back to Top