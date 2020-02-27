Voice Of Vienna

Nawaz Sharif declared ‘absconder’ for violating bail terms

International 2020-02-27
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Tuesday declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an ‘absconder’ while simultaneously denying extending bail to him.
The federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan cited that Sharif failed to provide required medical reports and has violated the bail terms.
The government has also decided to freeze gas and electricity tariffs for the next four months, the Dawn reported.
“After Nawaz Sharif failed to submit his medical report of any hospital in London, the medical board rejected a medical certificate sent by him and [the government] declared him an absconder. From today, Nawaz Sharif is an absconder according to the law of land and if he does not return to the country he will be declared a proclaimed offender,” said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to the Prime Minister on information, in a press conference.
She further asserted that the Punjab government, which was authorized by the Islamabad high court (IHC) to decide Sharif’s case on medical grounds, had written several letters asking him to submit his medical report from any hospital in London. However, he failed to do so and only sent a certificate that was not accepted by the medical board.
“If he (Nawaz Sharif) is seriously ill then why a comprehensive medical report is not being submitted to the medical board,” Firdous added.
Further, she said that the office of the opposition leader was also waiting for his younger brother and Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, who was also staying in London for ‘no reason’.
“He is getting a monthly salary and enjoying luxurious offices and other perks and privileges but not performing his duties required by his office and the people. Shahbaz Sahib, return to the country and justify your salary and other benefits being given from taxpayers’ money,” Firdous added.
On October 29 last year, the IHC granted bail for eight weeks to Sharif, who was convicted and disqualified in corruption cases, on medical grounds.
Sharif left Pakistan for London along with Shahbaz on November 19, 2019, for his medical treatments there.

