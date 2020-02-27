Voice Of Vienna

At least 25 killed in India violence: Latest updates

The death toll in the worst religious violence to hit India’s capital in decades has risen to at least 25, according to a health official.
The violence was triggered after Muslims protesting against a discriminatory citizenship law were attacked.
Nearly 200 people have been injured during four days of violence in Muslim-populated areas of northeast Delhi, with police accused of looking the other way as a mob on Sunday went on the rampage, killing people and damaging properties, including mosques.
India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted US President Donald Trump as the violence continued, has been criticised for not acting on time.
On Tuesday night, civil society members carried out a solidarity march against the violence.
At least 25 people have now been killed in the violence, according to a health official cited by local media outlet Asian News International news agency.
The death toll was given by Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where many of the victims have been brought for treatment.
Modi has finally broken his silence on the Delhi violence, saying “peace and harmony are central to our ethos”.
“I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he tweeted.
Patients on stretchers crammed the emergency room, while relatives of the dead wailed outside a morgue as injured people continued to pour into a public hospital.
Rahul Solanki, a 26-year-old Hindu, died from a gunshot wound, according to his family. His younger brother, Rohit Solanki, said he was shot walking to a shop to buy milk.
The corridors of the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital at New Delhi’s eastern border are often crowded, but on Wednesday hundreds thronged its wards as doctors worked through the night to treat injuries.
Many people living in mixed neighbourhoods, both Hindus and Muslims, have moved out in the wake of the violence.
Twitter user Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ posted a video from @imMAK02 handle that appeared to show people leaving Mustafabad area of Delhi with their belongings.
Victims of arson have accused the Delhi Police of abetting the Hindu mob during the violence.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the violence in Delhi, saying “whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”
“I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country.”
Riot police patrolled the streets of India’s capital on Wednesday and the city’s leader called for a curfew.
Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, called on Wednesday for the army to be deployed and for a curfew to be imposed over flashpoint northeastern districts. “Army [should] be called in and curfew imposed.”

