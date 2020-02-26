13 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital

The number of people who died in the large-scale violence in northeast Delhi over the past two days has gone to 13, an official of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital confirmed on Tuesday.

Apart from the 13 deaths, including that of a Delhi Police head constable, more than 150 people have been injured in the north-east Delhi violence after clashes broke out between pro-and anti-citizenship act protesters.

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in the violence-hit areas.

“Everyone has received injuries whether it is Hindus, Muslims or police personnel. No one will benefit from it and this madness must be stopped,” said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters after meeting those injured in the violence.__Hindustan Times