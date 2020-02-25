Voice Of Vienna

6 remaining Iran deal members set to meet in Vienna this week – EU

International
The meeting, set up to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will take place in the Austrian capital on February 26, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced in a press-release.

“The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom and Iran,” it said.

The landmark deal began falling apart in 2018, after Washington withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran.

In January, the UK, Germany, and France announced the launch of a dispute resolution mechanism within the JCPOA, claiming that Tehran failed to adhere to its obligations under the deal. Tehran said it will maintain its commitment if the Europeans compensate them for the damage resulting from sanctions re-imposed by the US, but was not satisfied with what its counterparts did.

Iran scrapped all of the limitations imposed by the agreement following the assassination of top General Qassem Soleimani by the US at the beginning of the year.__RT.com

