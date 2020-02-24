Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Time for US troops to ‘come home’ from Afghanistan, says US President Trump
Time for US troops to ‘come home’ from Afghanistan, says US President Trump

Time for US troops to ‘come home’ from Afghanistan, says US President Trump

International 2020-02-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly


The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defence and strategic ties.

Just before his departure for India, Trump told reporters at the White House that the time had come for the US troops to “come home”.

The President said he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban if it worked out over the next week.

“I want to see how this period of a week works out. If it works out over the next less-than-a-week, I would put my name on it,” he said.

“Time to come home. The Taliban want to make a deal too. They’re tired of fighting,” he said.

Trump’s remarks came a day after the US and the Afghan Taliban started a seven-day partial truce ahead of a possible peace deal to end more than 18-year-long war, raising hopes for a resolution to America’s longest war.

The agreement struck during negotiations between the US and the Taliban, if maintained, may secure a peace deal that would lead to a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

In November, Trump announced the resumption of peace talks with the Taliban, but refused to give a timeline for the drawdown of the US troops from Afghanistan, as he made an unannounced visit to American soldiers stationed in the war-torn country.

After nine rounds of negotiations with the Taliban, Trump announced in September that he was calling the peace talks off after a US service member was killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

The US currently has less than 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, but military officials would not confirm the exact number.

Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration on his maiden visit to India.

During his visit, the two countries are expect to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties.

The nearly 36-hour-long visit by Trump is also set to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military might and economic clout.__Hindustan

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence, wound two others

A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces and two others were wounded as they tried to... more»

Time for US troops to ‘come home’ from Afghanistan, says US President Trump

The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US,... more»

Is the UK ‘51st state’? Uproar as Britain’s secret deal to buy nuclear

warheads from US without Parliament’s consent is revealed Furious Brits have accused their... more»

Iran sees lowest voter turnout in general election since 1979

TEHRAN: Iran registered its lowest voter turnout in the country’s parliamentary elections... more»

COVID-19 outbreak: Venice suspends carnival events as number of cases in Italy soar to 132

Italian authorities announced on Sunday that events related to the famous Venice carnival would... more»

Terrorists are ‘generally Muslims’, claims Ryanair CEO

LONDON: Muslim men should be profiled at airports as terrorists will “generally be of a Muslim... more»

UN appeals for $500 million amid Idlib carnage, Germany welcomes Turkish-Russian ‘Syrian diplomacy’

The head of the United Nations on Friday launched a $500 million flash appeal to help some... more»

Trump To Raise Kashmir Issue With PM Modi

SRINAGAR – The United States President Donald Trump is expected to raise Kashmir issue with... more»

United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following... more»

FATF wants swift completion of plan: Pakistan gets until June to get out of grey list

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday kept Pakistan on the grey list till... more»

Search

Back to Top