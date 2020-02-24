Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Is the UK ‘51st state’? Uproar as Britain’s secret deal to buy nuclear
Is the UK ‘51st state’? Uproar as Britain’s secret deal to buy nuclear

Is the UK ‘51st state’? Uproar as Britain’s secret deal to buy nuclear

International 2020-02-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

warheads from US without Parliament’s consent is revealed
Furious Brits have accused their government of being a lapdog for Washington, after it was inadvertently revealed that the UK had quietly inked a nuclear weapons deal with the US, forgoing public debate.

The Pentagon recently disclosed that Britain has agreed to purchase new US nuclear warheads to replace Trident, its own homegrown nuclear program. However, the deal came as a surprise to British lawmakers, who were reportedly kept in the dark about the nuclear weapons.

The agreement, which involves the US sharing the technology used in its W93 sea-launched warhead, is expected to cost billions of pounds.

A spokesperson for the ministry of defense declined to go into detail about the deal, stating only that Britain has a “strong defense relationship with the US” and remains committed to having nuclear capabilities compatible with US technology.

While some hailed the secretive deal as necessary to ensure NATO’s nuclear deterrence capabilities, the move was blasted by opposition parties. Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said it was outrageous that the pricey tech transfer was being carried out with “zero consultation and zero scrutiny.”

He blasted the Tory government, arguing that “Johnson increasingly looks like putty in Trump’s hands.”

MP Stewart McDonald, who serves as the Scottish National Party’s spokesperson for defense, said that Defense Minister Ben Wallace should face Parliament and answer for the secrecy behind the deal. Fellow SNP member Douglas Chapman cautioned the US and UK against “spending too much time” on the deal, claiming Scotland would soon gain its independence.

A Green Party official expressed similar disillusionment, describing the incident as an example of “how it feels to live in a failed democracy.”

Similar views were aired on social media.

“We really are the 51st state of America,”lamented one Twitter user.

Another comment argued that, in the eyes of the US military, the UK is little more than a “static aircraft carrier” to be used for its own purposes.

Others jokingly suggested that the secretive program was nothing out of the ordinary.

“That’s the price of [a] ‘special relationship’!”, read one reply, referring to the fabled close bilateral ties between Washington and London.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence, wound two others

A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces and two others were wounded as they tried to... more»

Time for US troops to ‘come home’ from Afghanistan, says US President Trump

The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US,... more»

Is the UK ‘51st state’? Uproar as Britain’s secret deal to buy nuclear

warheads from US without Parliament’s consent is revealed Furious Brits have accused their... more»

Iran sees lowest voter turnout in general election since 1979

TEHRAN: Iran registered its lowest voter turnout in the country’s parliamentary elections... more»

COVID-19 outbreak: Venice suspends carnival events as number of cases in Italy soar to 132

Italian authorities announced on Sunday that events related to the famous Venice carnival would... more»

Terrorists are ‘generally Muslims’, claims Ryanair CEO

LONDON: Muslim men should be profiled at airports as terrorists will “generally be of a Muslim... more»

UN appeals for $500 million amid Idlib carnage, Germany welcomes Turkish-Russian ‘Syrian diplomacy’

The head of the United Nations on Friday launched a $500 million flash appeal to help some... more»

Trump To Raise Kashmir Issue With PM Modi

SRINAGAR – The United States President Donald Trump is expected to raise Kashmir issue with... more»

United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following... more»

FATF wants swift completion of plan: Pakistan gets until June to get out of grey list

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday kept Pakistan on the grey list till... more»

Search

Back to Top