Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria suspends train traffic to and from Italy over coronavirus
Austria suspends train traffic to and from Italy over coronavirus

Austria suspends train traffic to and from Italy over coronavirus

Austria 2020-02-24, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Austria suspended all train traffic to and from Italy on Sunday after being informed that two passengers were presenting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Austria’s Interior Ministry said that it had stopped a train travelling from the Italian city of Venice before it could cross the border after being informed by Italy’s railway company that two people on board had a fever.

The train, now stationed at the Brenner Pass, was bound for Munich, Germany. It is unclear when it will be allowed to continue its journey.

It comes after three people in Venice had died from the disease. All were over the age of 80.

Italy has reported a surge of cases from the virus over the weekend with 152 confirmed cases — the largest number outside China.

The majority of them were reported in Lombardy and Veneto leading Italian authorities to cancel the remainder of the famous Venice carnival and football matches and to shut down museums and schools.

Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer had earlier in the day told his compatriots that the authorities “take the situation in Italy very seriously and are in close coordination with the Italian authorities through our liaison officer in Italy”

“There is no need to panic in Austria, Austria is well prepared,” he added.

Some 181 people in Austria have been tested for the disease, all of them negative, the ministry said.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria suspends train traffic to and from Italy over coronavirus

Austria suspended all train traffic to and from Italy on Sunday after being informed that two... more»

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence, wound two others

A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces and two others were wounded as they tried to... more»

Time for US troops to ‘come home’ from Afghanistan, says US President Trump

The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US,... more»

Is the UK ‘51st state’? Uproar as Britain’s secret deal to buy nuclear

warheads from US without Parliament’s consent is revealed Furious Brits have accused their... more»

Iran sees lowest voter turnout in general election since 1979

TEHRAN: Iran registered its lowest voter turnout in the country’s parliamentary elections... more»

COVID-19 outbreak: Venice suspends carnival events as number of cases in Italy soar to 132

Italian authorities announced on Sunday that events related to the famous Venice carnival would... more»

Terrorists are ‘generally Muslims’, claims Ryanair CEO

LONDON: Muslim men should be profiled at airports as terrorists will “generally be of a Muslim... more»

UN appeals for $500 million amid Idlib carnage, Germany welcomes Turkish-Russian ‘Syrian diplomacy’

The head of the United Nations on Friday launched a $500 million flash appeal to help some... more»

Trump To Raise Kashmir Issue With PM Modi

SRINAGAR – The United States President Donald Trump is expected to raise Kashmir issue with... more»

United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following... more»

Search

Back to Top