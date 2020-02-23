Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit
United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit

United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit

Europe 2020-02-23, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following its departure from the European Union, the government said on Saturday.

The new blue cover passports will be issued and delivered early next month, said the interior ministry, replacing the burgundy passports that were introduced in 1988.

They are ironically being made in Poland after the contract was controversially awarded to French multinational Thales.

“Leaving the European Union gave us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path in the world,” said interior minister Priti Patel.

“By returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one,” she added.

The issue became another battleground of the Brexit war after the government announced in 2017 it would return to traditional blue passports “to restore national identity”.

The loss of the blue cover was much lamented by some when it was replaced with a burgundy one in line with most other EU nations.

The colour change is a return to the original appearance of the British passport, with the colour first used in 1921.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN appeals for $500 million amid Idlib carnage, Germany welcomes Turkish-Russian ‘Syrian diplomacy’

The head of the United Nations on Friday launched a $500 million flash appeal to help some... more»

Trump To Raise Kashmir Issue With PM Modi

SRINAGAR – The United States President Donald Trump is expected to raise Kashmir issue with... more»

United Kingdom to start issuing blue passports post-Brexit

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following... more»

FATF wants swift completion of plan: Pakistan gets until June to get out of grey list

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday kept Pakistan on the grey list till... more»

Alternative for Germany party slammed for ‘legitimising deadly racism’

The shooting in Hanau, Germany, on Wednesday night, which left nine people dead at two Shisha... more»

Spain arrests Russian woman on business trip, possibly at US behest – Moscow

A Russian woman has been arrested in Spain, possibly following a request by the US, the Russian... more»

Dancing Afghans mark start of week-long partial truce

A week-long partial truce took hold across Afghanistan on Saturday, with some jubilant civilians... more»

After Hanau attack, Germany steps up protection of Muslims

The racist attack in Hanau showed how dangerous conditions are for Muslims in Germany. The... more»

Global watchdog places Iran on terrorism financing blacklist

PARIS – The global dirty money watchdog placed Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it... more»

US, Taliban truce takes effect setting stage for peace deal

A week-long “reduction in violence” between the Taliban, the United States and Afghan... more»

Search

Back to Top