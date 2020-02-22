Essex lorry deaths: Seven people charged in Vietnam with illegal trafficking

Police in Vietnam have charged seven people in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated trailer near London last October, state media said.

The official Vietnam News Agency said the suspects were charged with organising illegal trafficking.

It said an investigation showed the seven suspects had helped 67 people travel illegally to European countries to work.

Vietnamese police have also asked the government to seek help from Interpol to issue a “Red Notice”, to arrest one of the suspects who lives in China. The investigation is continuing.

The bodies of 39 people were found in the trailer in the town of Grays, Essex in October.

Police say all the victims were from Vietnam and were aged between 15 and 44 years old.

The 31 men and 8 women are believed to have paid human traffickers to take them to the United Kingdom.

Several people, including the driver of the lorry, have been charged in the UK with manslaughter or assisting in illegal immigration.