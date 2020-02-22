Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Essex lorry deaths: Seven people charged in Vietnam with illegal trafficking
Essex lorry deaths: Seven people charged in Vietnam with illegal trafficking

Essex lorry deaths: Seven people charged in Vietnam with illegal trafficking

International 2020-02-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police in Vietnam have charged seven people in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated trailer near London last October, state media said.
The official Vietnam News Agency said the suspects were charged with organising illegal trafficking.
It said an investigation showed the seven suspects had helped 67 people travel illegally to European countries to work.
Vietnamese police have also asked the government to seek help from Interpol to issue a “Red Notice”, to arrest one of the suspects who lives in China. The investigation is continuing.
The bodies of 39 people were found in the trailer in the town of Grays, Essex in October.
Police say all the victims were from Vietnam and were aged between 15 and 44 years old.
The 31 men and 8 women are believed to have paid human traffickers to take them to the United Kingdom.
Several people, including the driver of the lorry, have been charged in the UK with manslaughter or assisting in illegal immigration.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

After Hanau attack, Germany steps up protection of Muslims

The racist attack in Hanau showed how dangerous conditions are for Muslims in Germany. The... more»

Global watchdog places Iran on terrorism financing blacklist

PARIS – The global dirty money watchdog placed Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it... more»

US, Taliban truce takes effect setting stage for peace deal

A week-long “reduction in violence” between the Taliban, the United States and Afghan... more»

Flash flood kills 6 students on Indonesian school trip

YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA: A flash flood hit hundreds of students and teachers who were hiking along a... more»

Essex lorry deaths: Seven people charged in Vietnam with illegal trafficking

Police in Vietnam have charged seven people in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese... more»

Italy’s coronavirus cases quadruple after 8 infected in one hospital

Italian authorities say the number of people infected with the new virus from China has more than... more»

European Union leaders fail to agree on new 7-year budget

An EU summit has ended with no clear answer on the bloc’s long-term budget. The main... more»

FATF keeps Pakistan in ‘Grey List’; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding

NEW DELHI: Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided continuation of Pakistan in the... more»

Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights

RIYADH – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to... more»

Pakistan’s attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an... more»

Search

Back to Top