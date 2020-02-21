Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Roger Stone jailed for 40 months for impeding congressional probe
Roger Stone jailed for 40 months for impeding congressional probe

Roger Stone jailed for 40 months for impeding congressional probe

International 2020-02-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Donald Trump’s ally has been sentenced to 40 months in jail for a conviction relating to the probe into the 2016 presidential election. The sentence comes after the US attorney general lowered his recommended sentence.
Roger Stone, an ally of US President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison on Thursday.
He was found guilty on charges that included lying to investigators in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone’s belligerence and lies represented “a threat to our democracy.”
“He was not prosecuted — as some have complained — for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president,” Jackson said.
“There was nothing unfair, phony or disgraceful about the investigation or the prosecution,” Jackson added.
The ruling came after an extraordinary move from US Attorney General William Barr, who backed off his initial sentencing recommendation of at least seven years. Jackson said the original sentence recommendation was excessive.
Trump tweeted that the original sentence recommendation from the US Justice Department was a “miscarriage of justice.”
Stone’s lawyers had asked for a sentence of probation, citing his age of 67 years, his health and his lack of criminal history.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights

RIYADH – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to... more»

Pakistan’s attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an... more»

Mosque leader stabbed in London’s Regent’s Park

A man reportedly ran into a mosque near Regent’s Park in London and stabbed the muezzin... more»

Naya Kashmir to have 10 special townships for Kashmiri Pandits

In Naya Kashmir (New Kashmir), ten special townships will be created in all the 10 districts of... more»

Ahead of Trump’s visit, Indian city cleans the swamp

LUCKNOW – U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to “drain the swamp” of lobbyists and... more»

Roger Stone jailed for 40 months for impeding congressional probe

Donald Trump’s ally has been sentenced to 40 months in jail for a conviction relating to the... more»

Germany shootings: German president says ‘We won’t be intimidated

Prosecutors say a man with a “deeply racist mentality” is responsibility for shootings... more»

Austrian minister to travel to Iran amid nuclear tensions

Austria’s foreign minister said on Feb. 19 that he will travel to Tehran this weekend amid... more»

Brexit: Number of companies relocating to the Netherlands ‘is accelerating

The Netherlands has lured 140 Brexit-wary companies since the 2016 referendum to quit the EU, it... more»

Speak English’ in order to work in UK, Britain tells post-Brexit migrants

Low-skilled migrants into the UK – including people from Europe – will receive no preferential... more»

Search

Back to Top