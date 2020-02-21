Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan’s attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks
Pakistan’s attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

Pakistan’s attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

International 2020-02-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an uproar by the legal fraternity at his controversial remarks against judges of the Supreme Court.
Khan reportedly used contemptuous words on Tuesday against some members of the full bench of the apex court which is hearing the case about proceeding to remove justice Qazi Faez Essa, another judge of the top court.
The court ordered to expunge Khan’s remarks from the record. However, lawyers demanded his resignation.
The government on Thursday submitted a response to the apex court regarding Khan’s remarks, saying that the statements by Khan were unauthorised and without the knowledge of the federal government.
Khan submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi, saying he should be relieved of responsibilities immediately.
“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the office of the attorney general of Pakistan,” he wrote in the resignation letter.
“Accordingly, I hereby resign from the position of the attorney general for Pakistan and request to accept it with immediate effect,” he wrote.
Pakistan bar council vice-chairman Abid Saqi asked Khan to submit an unconditional written apology along with his resignation for his “unbecoming conduct” and announced to file contempt of court petition against the attorney general and the law minister.
Khan was appointed as attorney general on August 31, 2018. He also served in the army. He joined the Pakistan army in 1971 and fought against India in the 1971 war and was made a prisoner. He was set free along with other prisoners but resigned in 1973 on return.
Later, he joined the legal profession and was appointed judge of the Sindh high court in October 2000, but resigned from the position on October 3, 2001 to practice law.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights

RIYADH – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to... more»

Pakistan’s attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an... more»

Mosque leader stabbed in London’s Regent’s Park

A man reportedly ran into a mosque near Regent’s Park in London and stabbed the muezzin... more»

Naya Kashmir to have 10 special townships for Kashmiri Pandits

In Naya Kashmir (New Kashmir), ten special townships will be created in all the 10 districts of... more»

Ahead of Trump’s visit, Indian city cleans the swamp

LUCKNOW – U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to “drain the swamp” of lobbyists and... more»

Roger Stone jailed for 40 months for impeding congressional probe

Donald Trump’s ally has been sentenced to 40 months in jail for a conviction relating to the... more»

Germany shootings: German president says ‘We won’t be intimidated

Prosecutors say a man with a “deeply racist mentality” is responsibility for shootings... more»

Austrian minister to travel to Iran amid nuclear tensions

Austria’s foreign minister said on Feb. 19 that he will travel to Tehran this weekend amid... more»

Brexit: Number of companies relocating to the Netherlands ‘is accelerating

The Netherlands has lured 140 Brexit-wary companies since the 2016 referendum to quit the EU, it... more»

Speak English’ in order to work in UK, Britain tells post-Brexit migrants

Low-skilled migrants into the UK – including people from Europe – will receive no preferential... more»

Search

Back to Top