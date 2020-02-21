Voice Of Vienna

Mosque leader stabbed in London’s Regent’s Park

A man reportedly ran into a mosque near Regent’s Park in London and stabbed the muezzin during a late afternoon prayer. The attacker was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
London’s Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed the muezzin, or prayer leader, of the London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park.
“A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening,” police said in a statement. “He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.”
Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a mosque at 1510 GMT. Another man “was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.”
Investigators do not think the stabbing do not think it was terror-related, police said. Officials did not speculate on a possible motive.
The stabbing of the Muaddin occurred during a late afternoon prayer at the mosque, English media reports said. An unconfirmed video posted onto Twitter portrayed the arrest of the man.

