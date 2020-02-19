Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II: ISPR
Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II: ISPR

Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II: ISPR

International 2020-02-19, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Pakistan successfully conducted a flight test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the cruise missile, which has a range of 600 kilometres, is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Director General Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, the National Engineering and Scientific Commission chairman, and senior officers from the SPD, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organisations were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

The SPD director general appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of the scientists and engineers who contributed towards developing the weapons system and [for] making the launch a success. He termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”, the statement read.

According to the statement, the president and the prime minister congratulated the team of scientists and engineers for successfully conducting the missile test.

On Jan 23, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Panchayat Elections In J&K Postponed

JAMMU – The bypolls to panchayats scheduled from March 5 in Jammu and Kashmir has been... more»

Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria, relief effort overwhelmed: UN

Government air strikes have hit hospitals and displaced persons camps in northwest Syria and... more»

Danish social worker convicted of stealing millions

A Danish woman has been convicted of stealing 117 million Danish kroner (£13m; $17m) of... more»

Northern Ireland to oppose leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland: poll shows

A majority of voters in Northern Ireland would oppose the region leaving the United Kingdom to... more»

We won’t accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

The EU has totally missed the point of Brexit if it thinks it will retain some supervision over... more»

Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II: ISPR

Pakistan successfully conducted a flight test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II, the... more»

‘Colonial rule ended in 1947!’ Indians lay into British MP & Kashmir policy critic who demanded instant visa for ‘private visit’

A British MP outraged that she was denied entry to India over a revoked visa has received a harsh... more»

Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plan introduced to parliament amid protests

French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform was introduced to the... more»

Austrian World Summit managed by Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister to... more»

German far right arrests reveal ‘shocking’ mosque attack plan

Members of a German extreme-right group arrested last week were believed to have been plotting... more»

Search

Back to Top