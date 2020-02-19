Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Northern Ireland to oppose leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland: poll shows
Northern Ireland to oppose leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland: poll shows

Northern Ireland to oppose leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland: poll shows

Europe 2020-02-19, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

A majority of voters in Northern Ireland would oppose the region leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland if a referendum were held tomorrow, according to a poll published by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday.

Irish unity would be supported by just 29% of voters, with 52% against, the poll of 2,000 people organised by Liverpool University and Britain’s Economic and Social Research Council found. The remaining 19% said they did not know how they would vote.

If ‘don’t knows’ are excluded, the figures show 65% to 35% in favour of remaining within the United Kingdom, the survey showed.

“The data offers an antidote to excitable recent commentary concerning the imminence of Irish unity,” said Jon Tonge, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool who led the survey.

But he added that the poll indicated a 2% rise in support for Irish unification since the last poll in 2017, a rate of increase that would produce a majority for a united Ireland within two decades.

Under Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which largely ended decades of violence between mainly Catholic nationalists seeking to merge with Ireland and Protestant unionists who want to remain part of the United Kingdom, the British government can call a referendum if a “yes” majority looks likely.

Sinn Fein, an Irish nationalist party in both Ireland and Northern Ireland which won the most votes in an Irish election earlier this month, has said it wants London to hold a poll within five years.

Asked to label themselves ideologically, 28% chose ‘unionist’, 25% ‘nationalist’ and 40% said neither.

The vast majority of self-identified nationalists supported a united Ireland and the vast majority of unionists were against. But there was also a clear majority against unification among people who defined themselves as neither, with 73% saying they would support remaining in the United Kingdom.

Just over 2,000 people were interviewed between December 28, 2019 and February 11 by Social Market Research.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Panchayat Elections In J&K Postponed

JAMMU – The bypolls to panchayats scheduled from March 5 in Jammu and Kashmir has been... more»

Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria, relief effort overwhelmed: UN

Government air strikes have hit hospitals and displaced persons camps in northwest Syria and... more»

Danish social worker convicted of stealing millions

A Danish woman has been convicted of stealing 117 million Danish kroner (£13m; $17m) of... more»

Northern Ireland to oppose leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland: poll shows

A majority of voters in Northern Ireland would oppose the region leaving the United Kingdom to... more»

We won’t accept supervision in post-Brexit deal, UK tells EU

The EU has totally missed the point of Brexit if it thinks it will retain some supervision over... more»

Pakistan conducts successful test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II: ISPR

Pakistan successfully conducted a flight test of air launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II, the... more»

‘Colonial rule ended in 1947!’ Indians lay into British MP & Kashmir policy critic who demanded instant visa for ‘private visit’

A British MP outraged that she was denied entry to India over a revoked visa has received a harsh... more»

Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plan introduced to parliament amid protests

French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform was introduced to the... more»

Austrian World Summit managed by Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister to... more»

German far right arrests reveal ‘shocking’ mosque attack plan

Members of a German extreme-right group arrested last week were believed to have been plotting... more»

Search

Back to Top