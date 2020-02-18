Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UAE set to open Arab world’s first nuclear power plant
UAE set to open Arab world’s first nuclear power plant

UAE set to open Arab world’s first nuclear power plant

International 2020-02-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates is set to become the first Arab country to open a nuclear power plant after the authorities on Monday issued a licence for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant.

The national nuclear regulator “has approved the issuance” of the operating licence for the first of four reactors at the plant, said Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“This is a historic moment for the UAE, making it the first Arab country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant,” Kaabi told a press conference.

“This milestone was achieved due to the UAE’s vision and its leadership to build a peaceful nuclear energy programme to cater for the future needs of energy in the country.”

The Barakah plant, located on the Gulf coast west of the UAE’s capital, had been due to come online in late 2017 but faced a number of delays that officials attributed to safety and regulatory requirements.

Abu Dhabi authorities said in January that the plant would start operating within a few months.

“The full operation of Barakah plant in the near future will contribute to the UAE’s efforts for development and sustainability,” Kaabi said on Monday, without giving a new date.

The plant is being built by a consortium led by the Korea Electric Power Corporation in a deal worth over $20 billion.

When fully operational, the four reactors have the capacity to generate 5,600 megawatts of electricity, around 25% of the nation’s needs. The remaining three reactors are almost ready for operation.

The UAE has substantial energy reserves, but nuclear and renewables are targeted to contribute around 27% of its electricity needs by 2021.__TheNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austrian World Summit managed by Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister to... more»

German far right arrests reveal ‘shocking’ mosque attack plan

Members of a German extreme-right group arrested last week were believed to have been plotting... more»

China Uighurs: Detained for beards, veils and internet browsing

A document that appears to give the most powerful insight yet into how China determined the fate... more»

UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could ‘rip each other apart’

The British government is to outline its vision for a trade deal with the EU in Brussels on... more»

US openly paves way for INF-banned missiles to be placed in Europe & Asia – Lavrov

Just out of a milestone nuclear missile accord, the US is about to deploy short- and... more»

UAE set to open Arab world’s first nuclear power plant

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates is set to become the first Arab country to open a nuclear... more»

Parents protest as Pakistani students stuck in China under coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI, Pakistan – Around a hundred people called on Pakistan’s government to “bring... more»

Costa Rica seizes five tons of cocaine bound for Holland in largest ever drug bust

SAN JOSE – Police in Costa Rica seized more than 5 tons of cocaine bound for the Dutch port... more»

Israel hopes Germany, other ICC members will help stave off Palestinian investigation

JERUSALEM/THE HAGUE – Israel’s prime minister on Sunday hailed what he called efforts by... more»

German far-right ‘terror cell’ met on WhatsApp: report

The alleged members of the terror network arrested in Germany last week called themselves... more»

Search

Back to Top