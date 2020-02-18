Austrian World Summit managed by Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran

Voice Of Vienna

Austria 2020-02-18, by Comments Off 0
Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister to join the Austrian World Summit in order to inspire other world leaders to join the fight against climate change.

Dr Arsalan Khalid, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media, on Monday tweeted a video titled “An Invitation to PM Imran Khan by Arnold Schwarzenegger to Austrian World Summit” with a caption that read “World is recognizing Pakistan’s efforts to save the world from the threat of climate change. Prime Minister Imran Khan being invited to join the Austrian World Summit to inspire other world leaders to join the fight against climate change”.

The Austrian World Summit is managed by The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative , a global matchmaking event for addressing climate change and sharing solutions , according to the organization’s Twitter profile.__The News

