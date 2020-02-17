Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy’s Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition
Italy’s Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition

Italy’s Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition

Europe 2020-02-17, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte denied on Sunday he was looking to put together a new coalition after relations with the small Italia Viva party disintegrated.
Former prime minister Matteo Renzi, who heads Italia Viva, challenged Conte last week to put together another government if he could following a row over legal reform.
Conte saw the Italian head of state at the weekend amid speculation that he was seeking to poach senators from Renzi’s party to keep his administration afloat in parliament.
However, his office denied widespread media reports that he was looking for other majorities and played a conciliatory tone.
“Conte is working on the government’s 2023 agenda along with all the ruling parties, including Italia Viva,” Conte’s office said in a statement released on Sunday.
While the row between Renzi and Conte seems unlikely to trigger a political crisis any time soon, it underscores the difficulties the prime minister has in keeping a stable coalition after his first government made up of the 5-Star and the right-wing League party collapsed in August.
“Renzi’s behavior poses serious problems because it make Conte unstable and the government action insufficient,” said prominent PD member Goffredo Bettini on Sunday.
“This is why I recommend preparing alternative scenarios as soon as possible,” Bettini added on Facebook.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Parents protest as Pakistani students stuck in China under coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI, Pakistan – Around a hundred people called on Pakistan’s government to “bring... more»

Costa Rica seizes five tons of cocaine bound for Holland in largest ever drug bust

SAN JOSE – Police in Costa Rica seized more than 5 tons of cocaine bound for the Dutch port... more»

Israel hopes Germany, other ICC members will help stave off Palestinian investigation

JERUSALEM/THE HAGUE – Israel’s prime minister on Sunday hailed what he called efforts by... more»

German far-right ‘terror cell’ met on WhatsApp: report

The alleged members of the terror network arrested in Germany last week called themselves... more»

Italy’s Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte denied on Sunday he was looking to put together... more»

Pak-India relations: Important to ‘de-escalate, both militarily and verbally’, says UN chief

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Sunday emphasised the importance to... more»

India: Footage appears to show police attack on Jamia students

New video footage has emerged that appears to show police in India attacking students of Jamia... more»

Concerned Over J&K, Says UN Chief In Pak; India Rejects Mediation Offer

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected an offer of mediation from UN Secretary General Antonio... more»

Iran: Trump wrong if he thinks Tehran regime will collapse

MUNICH: Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump is receiving... more»

Austria’s Kurz criticizes EU’s incompetence

Austrian Chancellor Sebastion Kurz sharply criticized the Europen Union for its incompetence in... more»

Search

Back to Top